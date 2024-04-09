Gonzaga Ranks #15 in the Final AP Poll

After making their ninth straight Sweet Sixteen appearance, Gonzaga (27-8) finishes the 2023-2024 campaign ranked #15 in the AP Poll. The Zags had a total of 684 votes and had a record of 3-5 against teams in the Top 25. After getting bounced by Grand Canyon in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, Saint Mary’s (26-8) finished with a ranking of #21. The Gaels had a total of 207 votes.

POLL ALERT: Back-to-back national champion UConn finishes at No. 1 in first post-March Madness AP Top 25.



In KenPom, Gonzaga finished #12 overall with a 122.6 adjusted offensive efficiency (#5) and a 99.4 adjust defensive efficiency (#51). In the NET rankings, Gonzaga finished #17 overall.

