 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Gonzaga Ranks #15 in the Final AP Poll

It was quite the up-and-down-and-up season for the Zags.

By Arden Cravalho
/ new
Zach Edey (L) of Purdue Boilermakers in action against... Photo by Nicholas Muller/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

After making their ninth straight Sweet Sixteen appearance, Gonzaga (27-8) finishes the 2023-2024 campaign ranked #15 in the AP Poll. The Zags had a total of 684 votes and had a record of 3-5 against teams in the Top 25. After getting bounced by Grand Canyon in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, Saint Mary’s (26-8) finished with a ranking of #21. The Gaels had a total of 207 votes.

In KenPom, Gonzaga finished #12 overall with a 122.6 adjusted offensive efficiency (#5) and a 99.4 adjust defensive efficiency (#51). In the NET rankings, Gonzaga finished #17 overall.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho

More From The Slipper Still Fits

Loading comments...