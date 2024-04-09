Gonzaga’s Way-Too-Early 2024-2025 Rankings

I hate doing these but it’s worth noting how much the national media is taking notice in Gonzaga for next season. A ton of returning talent is coming back to Spokane as well as some fresh faces. Not a lot of turnover at the moment. Here is where some major publications have the Zags ranked right now:
ESPN - #2
The Athletic - #2
247 Sports - #2
Sports Illustrated - #4
FOX Sports - #5
Yahoo Sports - #6
The Sporting News - #6
CBS Sports - #7
On3 - #8
Let the excitement begin ... pic.twitter.com/9UKDJZ9R7E— Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) April 9, 2024
Anton Watson looks to be the only one leaving for the NBA Draft from this past roster. No one has announced they’ll be transferring out yet. Michael Ajayi is coming in from Pepperdine and Steele Venters is returning from his ACL injury. Here is where the 2024-2025 roster currently stands:
Ryan Nembhard
Nolan Hickman
Michael Ajayi
Ben Gregg
Graham Ike
Dusty Stromer
Steele Venters
Braden Huff
Jun Seok Yeo
Luka Krajnovic
Pavle Stosic
Colbey Brooks
Joe Few
Joaquim ArauzMoore
That has scary potential to be the best team in the country. A lot will change between now and the first game of next season so hold your horses.
