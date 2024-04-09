Gonzaga’s Way-Too-Early 2024-2025 Rankings

I hate doing these but it’s worth noting how much the national media is taking notice in Gonzaga for next season. A ton of returning talent is coming back to Spokane as well as some fresh faces. Not a lot of turnover at the moment. Here is where some major publications have the Zags ranked right now:

ESPN - #2

The Athletic - #2

247 Sports - #2

Sports Illustrated - #4

FOX Sports - #5

Yahoo Sports - #6

The Sporting News - #6

CBS Sports - #7

On3 - #8

Let the excitement begin ... pic.twitter.com/9UKDJZ9R7E — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) April 9, 2024

Anton Watson looks to be the only one leaving for the NBA Draft from this past roster. No one has announced they’ll be transferring out yet. Michael Ajayi is coming in from Pepperdine and Steele Venters is returning from his ACL injury. Here is where the 2024-2025 roster currently stands:

Ryan Nembhard

Nolan Hickman

Michael Ajayi

Ben Gregg

Graham Ike

Dusty Stromer

Steele Venters

Braden Huff

Jun Seok Yeo

Luka Krajnovic

Pavle Stosic

Colbey Brooks

Joe Few

Joaquim ArauzMoore

That has scary potential to be the best team in the country. A lot will change between now and the first game of next season so hold your horses.

