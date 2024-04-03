Gonzaga’s 2024 Recruiting Targets

Gonzaga has 10 scholarships currently filled with 3 more available to be given out for the 2024-2025 season. With some major coaching changes (Andy Enfield leaving USC to SMU and Mike Hopkins being fired from Washington) across college basketball, some major recruits have reopened their recruitment and the Zags have reached out. Keep in mind, Gonzaga hasn’t signed anyone from the Class of 2024 (yet). Zoom Diallo and Trent Perry are the most coveted on this list as both are McDonald’s All-Americans.

2024 Recruits:

*Vyctorius Miller, 6’5” shooting guard (Compass Prep in Chandler, Arizona) - decommitted from Oregon

*Trent Perry, 6’4” point guard (Harvard Westlake in Studio City, California) - decommitted from USC

*Zoom Diallo, 6’4” point guard (Prolific Prep in Napa, California) - decommitted from Washington

*Cameron Mercadel, 6’0” point guard (Santa Margarita Catholic in Rancho Santa Margarita, California)

**Jalen Lee, 6’7” shooting guard (West Oaks Academy in Orlando, Florida)

*Gonzaga has offered

**Gonzaga hasn’t offered but shown interest