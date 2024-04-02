5 Gonzaga’s Season Ends at the Hands of Zach Edey and #1 Purdue’s Three-Point Shooting, 80-68

Yes, the college basketball game has never seen anyone like Zach Edey (27 points on 10-15 FG and 7-10 FT, 14 rebounds in 38 minutes) and because of that, referees don’t know how to call against him. No way should one player (especially with one being 7’4”) be getting nine foul calls for him in a single game. Of course, with any star in this sport comes the star treatment. I saw plenty of that in the Sweet Sixteen matchup between Purdue (32-4) and Gonzaga (27-8) but none more on this no-call involving Ryan Nembhard (14 points on 6-14 FG and 1-4 3PT, 7 assists/2 turnovers).

Nembhard ran a track meet against the Boilermakers. That was was the best way to tire out Edey and get him off the floor as much as possible but it was only for two minutes. On defense, the Zags showed very little communication when switching and fighting over screens. Gonzaga’s lack of perimeter defense is the main reason their season ended against Purdue’s elite three-point shooting on 9-20 3PT (42.5 3PT%). The Boilermakers are the best team from deep in the country for a reason.

Braden Smith (14 points on 6-11 FG and 2-4 3PT, 8 rebounds in 40 minutes) of Purdue was just that much better with getting everyone on the floor involved and finding open looks. Smith had 15 assists (tied for 4th most in an NCAA Tournament game) of Purdue’s 24 total assists. That’s saying a lot compared to Ryan Nembhard who has been the best facilitator in the country over the last month or so.

Gonzaga attacked the rim in the half court sets during the first half as they weren’t intimated by the giant at first but strayed away and launched a bunch of threes in the second. Surprisingly, Graham Ike (18 points on 8-15 FG and 2-4 3PT, 10 rebounds) was one of biggest threats for the Zags from deep. He looked like a three-point specialist and was very selective with his two makes as he was given a mountain of space around the top of the key throughout the matchup. Although he did foul out of this game, Ike had every reason to be frustrated with some of call towards him. You could read his mouth after that fifth foul. “That’s some BS, that’s some BS” towards the referees.

Ben Gregg (2 points on 1-3 FG and 0-2 3PT, 4 rebounds, 2 assists) also let his emotions get the best of him with that foul to end the first half on Edey. He shouldn’t have done that and it really killed the momentum that Gonzaga had going into the locker room. Nolan Hickman (16 points on 7-13 FG and 2-7 3PT, 3 assists, 2 rebounds, 1 steal) then started to come alive offensively in the second half but it was too late at that point since Purdue’s offense was putting on an absolute clinic.

Anton Watson (14 points on 5-11 FG/1-2 3PT/3-6 FT, 4 rebounds, 1 assist) had three fouls early in the second half and you could tell he was very gassed because he was playing soft defense in the post. Few decided to keep running with him which was probably the best decision to have this team have any chance to come back late in this one. Obviously didn’t work out but don’t forget... Watson is an all-time Zag, a legendary Spokanite. I’m serious when somewhere in the city should be a statue of this guy. His career stats speak for themselves.

Anton Watson finishes his GU career with:

1447 points

780 rebounds

299 assists

215 steals (2nd in GU history)

151 games played (3rd in GU history)

132 wins (3rd in GU history)

21 steals in NCAAT (1st in GU history)

Played in four Sweet 16s



The 2023-2024 Gonzaga squad exceeded expectations from both media and fans alike as they reached the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament for the ninth straight time. I’m a proud Zag regardless of the end result. The future looks even brighter for Mark Few’s program heading into next season as Watson looks to be the only one not returning at the moment and Michael Ajayi coming in from Pepperdine out of the transfer portal. Exciting times ahead.

