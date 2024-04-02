Gonzaga’s Transfer Portal Targets

There have been 1,142 players enter the transfer portal in the fifteen days since it opened on March 18. For some reference, there are approximately 5,000 scholarship players in D-1 men’s college basketball. The portal will remain open for forty-five days before closing on May 1.

Here’s who Gonzaga has reached out to so far and this will be updated as we go along:

Michael Ajayi, Pepperdine (Committed to Gonzaga)

Marcus Foster, Furman (Committed to Xavier)

Jacob Crews, UT Martin (Committed to Missouri)

Adou Thiero, Kentucky

Voncameron Davis, Kent State

Greg Gordon, Iona

Roger McFarlane, Southeastern Louisiana

Kanaan Carlyle, Stanford

Dakota Leffew, Mount Saint Mary’s

Eric Dailey Jr., Oklahoma State

*Baba Miller, Florida State

*Ilane Fibleuil, UCLA

*reached out to in high school

