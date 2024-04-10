Michael Ajayi to Enter the 2024 NBA Draft While Maintaining His College Eligibility

The former Pepperdine star and upcoming Gonzaga star is testing the NBA Draft waters. He will be competing at the NBA Draft Combine from May 12th to May 19th in Chicago, Illinois.

Zag fans can relax, he’s most likely just showing off his skillset in front of NBA coaches/scouts/executives and finding out what he needs to improve upon. Ajayi is going into his last year of eligibility. He might as well get as much feedback as possible to see what he can work on in his final collegiate season with Gonzaga.

The 6”7” wing and native of Kent, Washington was the West Coast Conference’s leading scorer at 17.2 PPG on shooting splits of 46.7 FG%/47.0 3P%/70.9 FT% with Pepperdine. The junior also finished 2nd in the conference for rebounding at 9.9 RPG. He was one of the most coveted players in the transfer portal.

