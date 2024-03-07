Zags in the G-League (and Beyond!): Update

With the ongoing gap of Gonzaga teams playing basketball, Arden thought it would be a good idea to return to our coverage of the Bulldogs playing professionally and I’m just ashamed I didn’t think of it first.

As with the first article I did on our non-NBA players, I’m going to start off with the G-League participants (note, the way SBNation does tables, it’s likely better to view this on a larger screen like your computer)

Zags In the G-League Name (age) Team GP GS Min Pts FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% ORB DRB TRB AST TOV STL BLK Name (age) Team GP GS Min Pts FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% ORB DRB TRB AST TOV STL BLK Admon Gilder (28) G-League Ignite 20 3 15.8 3.4 1.5 4.2 35.7% 0.4 1.5 26.7% - 0.2 0% 1 1.7 2.7 0.9 0.6 0.9 0.6 Jeremy Pargo (37) G-League Ignite 10 0 13.3 5.6 2.2 4.9 44.9% 0.8 2.4 33.3% 0.2 0.3 66.7% 0.1 1 1.1 2.8 1.7 0.2 0.1 Malachi Smith (24) Wisconsin Herd 19 4 22.2 8 2.9 6.6 43.2% 1.4 3.4 40.0% 0.4 0.4 100.0% 1 2.8 3.8 2.4 1.2 0.6 0.3 Drew Timme (23) Wisconsin Herd 12 3 20.8 9 4.1 7 58.3% 0.3 0.7 50.0% 0.3 0.8 33.3% 2 4.3 6.3 1.7 0.8 0.3 0.9

Admon Gilder — G-League Ignite

After playing a fairly large role for his team at the start of this season, Admon has really seen his playing time dip. I don’t watch nor follow the G-League regularly so I’m not sure if this relates to his poor performance or the team’s desire to feature other players. Regardless, Admon’s numbers have definitely taken a slide as he was shooting 51.3% overall and 42.9% from deep in our last check-in posted just before Christmas. This site has some additional detail on his splits if you’re interested in checking it out

Jeremy Pargo — G-League Ignite

Pargo hasn’t played much since the last update on our beloved alumni as he’s participated in just 4 games and only two since February. At age 37, I’m not totally surprised by his lack of playing time as the Ignite are likely prioritizing youth development in a season where they have a 2-25 record. While it may make sense that he look towards retirement given his age, I think he’s still got that dog in him to compete and hope he continues to do so.

Malachi Smith — Wisconsin Herd

In our last article, Malachi was on the Rip City Remix, but after only playing one game for them, he was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd. While he’s not starting much, Malachi is putting up respectable numbers, particularly as of late as he’s averaging 9 points on 47% shooting across his last 10 games. Let’s hope he continues to see the floor and develop as us Gonzaga fans know this guy has some game to showcase.

Drew Timme — Wisconsin Herd

As I’m sure many of you herd, Drew fractured his left foot at the start of February and underwent season-ending surgery. Before that, Timme was starting to put up some consistent numbers so let’s all hope the big man recovers from this injury and can return back to Milwaukee ready to fight for a roster spot and show the world that he, and his amazing facial hair, deserves to ball with the greats.

Next, let’s move onto Europe (alphabetically listed by current home country). I’m not going to dive into too much detail other than stats found here at this time mainly because I’m so out of touch with how to get detailed information on some of these players, I don’t know where to start. Anyone got ideas?

Rasir Bolton - Port of Antwerp Giants (Belgium - BNXT League)

GP: 21 / PPG: 17.8 / RPG 3.1 / APG 2.76

bit lower points and assists from last check-in, but only barely

Angel Nunez - Keravnos Strovolou (Cyprus - Division A)

GP: 4 / PPG: 7.3 / RPG 2.8 / APG 1.5

no change in these numbers since last posted with the source i’m using

Joel Ayayi - Nanterre 92 (France - Jeep Elite)

GP: 29 / PPG: 7 / RPG: 4.8 / APG: 3

slight upticks across the board for Joel who just does his thing

Mathis Ketia - Chalons-Reims CB (France - LNB Pro B)

GP: 35 / PPG: 11.6 / RPG: 3.4 / APG: 6.3

points have dropped slightly, but he’s increased his rebounds and assists

Aaron Cook - Eisbaren Bremerhaven (Germany - Pro A)

GP: 26 / PPG: 9.3 / RPG: 2.5 / APG: 4.73

nice jump across the board for Aaron as the season has progressed

Geno Crandall - EWE Baskets Oldenburg (Germany - BBL)

GP: 20 / PPG: 13 / RPG: 3.3 / APG: 4.5

slight dip in points and rebounds, but the assists have increased

Elias Harris - Bayern Munich (Germany - BBL)

GP: 35 / PPG: 6.2 / RPG: 2.8 / APG: 1

points and rebounds have increased while assists are about the same

Silas Melson - MHP Riesen (Germany - BBL)

GP: 33 / PPG: 10.5 / RPG: 2.3 / APG: 2.2

woo, nice bump in points and assists from Silas; get it son

Mathis Moenninghoff - BC Goettingen (Germany - BBL)

GP: 35 / PPG: 3.7 / RPG: 2 / APG: 0.7

Mathis continuing to churn his game at 31y/o

Josh Perkins - AS Apollon Patras (Greece - HEBA A1)

GP: 25 / PPG: 5.5 / RPG: 1.6 / APG: 4.6

after moving from Russia to Greece, Josh’s numbers still look pretty similar

Filip Petrusev - Olympiacos (Greece - HEBA A1)

GP: 18 / PPG: 7.7 / RPG: 3.7 / APG: 1.1

after only playing 1 game last article, Filip’s been playing more regularly for his squad

Nigel Williams-Goss - Olympiacos (Greece - HEBA A1)

GP: 28 / PPG: 9.3 / RPG 2.3 / APG: 3.3

awesome jump in assists from the legendary Zag

Ryan Woolridge - Naturtex-SZTE-Szedeak (Hungary - NBIA)

GP: 20 / PPG: 20.8 / RPG: 8.8 / APG: 5.5

Ryan continues to drop godly numbers while off in Hungary

Kyle Wiltjer - Umana Venezia (Italy - Basket Serie A)

GP: 38 / PPG: 12.2 / RPG: 3.4 / APG: 1.5

Kyle continuing do nice things after welcoming a new child in the past couple months

Matt Lang - KB Istogu (Kosovo - Kosovo FBK)

GP: 20 / PPG: 8.5 / RPG: 2.5 / APG: 0.7

bit of a drop in points and rebounds, but overall, not bad numbers

Bryron Wesley - Nadim Souaid Academy (Lebanon - Division A)

GP: 2 / PPG: 21 / RPG: 8.5 / APG: 4

a new addition to this list, it looks like he’s just getting started with the team as they have 14 games played to date

Martynas Arlauskas - Pieno Zvaigzdes (Lithuania - Lithuanian LKL)

GP: 20 / PPG: 11.7 / RPG: 3.8 / APG: 2.4

pretty similar numbers from Martynas compared to the last article

Micah Downs - Portimonense (Portugal - LPB)

GP: 10 / PPG: 13.3 / RPG: 6.8 / APG: 5.0

no update in stats since the last article and i don’t see him on the roster any longer

David Stockton - Capitanes de Arecibo (Puerto Rico - BSN)

GP: 3 / PPG: 3.7 / RPG: 1.7 / APG: 2.3

after getting cut by the G-League Ignite, David has signed on to a Puerto Rican team

Kevin Pangos - Valencia Basket (Spain - ACB)

GP: 25 / PPG: 4.7 / RPG: 1.2 / APG: 2.7

looks like Kevin’s minutes might have dried up since he featured a notable drop

Pavel Zakharov - CSKA Moscow (Russia - VTB United League)

GP: 4 / PPG: 0.5 / RPG: 0 / APG: 0

And finally, we’ll move onto Asia

Ira Brown - Chiba Jets (Japan - B.League)

GP: 37 / PPG: 7.8 / RPG: 4.4 / APG: 1.2

slight uptick across the board for Ira, nice to see

Jeremy Jones - Nagoya Fighting Eagles (Japan - B.League)

GP: 40 / PPG: 11 / RPG: 4.9 / APG: 2.2

slight dip in Jeremy’s numbers; interesting to see how many games they play there

Johnathan Williams - unattached