Zags in the NBA Update

Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings

19.8 PPG (46th in the NBA) on 60.7 FG% (9th in the NBA)/41.2 3PT%, 13.5 RPG (1st in the NBA), 8.4 APG (5th in the NBA)

It was a travesty that he wasn’t named an NBA All-Star but Sabonis should be in the running for MVP with his play this season. I know, it doesn't make sense. Did you know that Anthony Davis was picked over him as an All-Star but still hasn’t beaten him before (0-9 against Sabonis all-time)?

Sabonis has had 44 straight double-doubles. Only eight players in NBA history have hit the 50 straight mark:

Elgin Baylor

Walt Bellamy

Wilt Chamberlain

Elvin Hayes

Kevin Love

Jerry Lucas

Moses Malone

Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder

17.2 PPG (2nd among rookies) on 54.3FG%/39.5 3PT%, 7.9 RPG (2nd among rookies), 2.7 APG (7th among rookies), 2.5 BPG (2nd among rookies)

Holmgren has not only led the Thunder to the top seed contention in the Western Conference (currently tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves at a record of 43-19) but is a leading candidate for the NBA Rookie of the Year alongside Victor Wembanyama. The race is tight but the way that Holmgren has willed this young OKC squad to win after win should be put into factor.

He participated in the 2024 NBA Panini Rising Stars at NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis and won the event under Team Jalen Rose. In Game 1, Holmgren finished with 5 points on 2-4 FG, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, and 5 turnovers. In the championship game, he scored only 2 points to go along with 2 rebounds, 1 steal, and 1 block.

Rui Hachimura, Los Angeles Lakers

12.5 PPG on 52.5 FG%/41.5 3PT%, 3.7 RPG, 1.0 APG

The face of Japanese basketball was spectacular in the 130-120 loss to the Sacramento Kings last night. 29 points on 13-17 FG/3-5 3PT, 2 steals, and 1 block in 33 minutes. That was one of his top performances of the season besides his career-high 36 points against the Utah Jazz in February.

Kelly Olynyk, Toronto Raptors

10.1 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 3.3 APG, and 1.6 SPG (ten games w/ Toronto)

Kelly Olynyk was traded from Utah to Toronto before the deadline in February. He just recently signed a two-year, $26.25 million contract extension with the Raptors. This signing takes him through the 2025-2026 season.

The Canadian native adds depth to the Raptors’ frontcourt behind Jakob Poeltl. Olynyk will be apart of the rebuilding process in Toronto. He’s one of six players shooting over 39% on three-pointers and 60% on two-pointers this season, according to ESPN Stats and Information research.

Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic

12.2 PPG on 46.0 FG%/39.3 3PT%, 3.3 RPG, 2.6 APG, 1.4 SPG

The Orland Magic are a serious contender in the Eastern Conference and Suggs is a big reason why. He shot 27.1 3PT% in his first two seasons in the NBA. This season, he’s knocking down 39.3 3PT% on over 5 attempts this season. Suggs serves as the perfect off-ball weapon next to Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner on offense.

Zach Collins, San Antonio Spurs

11.2 PPG on 48.1 FG%, 5.3 RPG, 3.0 APG

Collins needs to get in the boxing ring in the offseason, I’d watch that. He’s become the enforcer for this San Antonio squad. You can see him trying to square up against the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Cleveland Cavaliers below. Other than that, he’s been a good role model for Victor Wembanyama.

Corey Kispert, Washington Wizards

12.2 PPG on 47.7 FG%/36.3 3PT%, 2.5 RPG, 1.7 APG

Kispert’s name was thrown on the NBA trading block but he remains with the Washington Wizards for now. It would been nice to see him shipped over to a potential NBA playoff team this offseason because the Wizards have been hard to watch this season (on a not-so-sweet sixteen game losing streak currently). Every franchise could use another deep threat from beyond the arc like this former Zag.

Kispert actually has been improving as a finisher inside the paint and at the rim. He’s now shooting 74% on shots less than five feet away. Much more than just a shooter.

Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers

9.2 PPG on 49.3 FG%/36.0 3PT%, 4.3 APG, 1.9 RPG, 1.0 SPG

His role continues to grow and grow. Nembhard has been pivotal in the success of Indiana’s second unit when he does come off the bench. He does have 28 starts under his belt this season as well. I expect an even bigger jump from Year 2 to Year 3, maybe even in the most improved territory.

Julian Strawther, Denver Nuggets

5.3 PPG on 37.5 FG%/30.4 3PT%, 1.3 RPG, 1.1 APG

What better way to learn and groom yourself as a young player than under the 2x MVP in Nikola Jokic and the defending NBA champions? Julian Strawther is going to get some great learning experience in what should be another deep postseason run from the Denver Nuggets. Not many rookies in this league get such an opportunity early on in their career.

Brandon Clarke, Memphis Grizzlies

Clarke has yet to make his 2023-2024 season debut due to an Achilles injury. Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reported he has been taking part in more minimal contact work on the court and is expected to play before the end of the season.

