Zags WBB: 23-24’ Conference Awards

The WCC announced their Conference Awards for the 23-24’ campaign yesterday and, unlike the Men’s team, the Women collected a fair amount of awards, which isn’t terribly surprising given they went undefeated in conference play with an average scoring margin of 30.7 points.

All-Conference Teams

First Team — Yvonne Ejim, Brynna Maxwell, Kayleigh Truong, Kaylynne Truong

Second Team — Eliza Hollingsworth

Individual Awards

Player of the Year — Yvonne Ejim

I’ve expounded on Ejim’s success across this year, but it deserves a little rewind. Yvonne scored double figures in every game this season and, if we include last year, has done this in 37 straight games. Nationally, she ranks 21st with 579 points, sixth with her 62.78% overall shooting, and 44th with eleven double-doubles. Within the conference, she ranks third with 240 rebounds, fifth with 29 blocks, and ninth with 44 steals. However much she meant to the team this year with those numbers, she impacted the game just as much, if not more, outside of those numbers as she drew defenses in that allowed openings for others while also spearheading the Zags defense to its highest potential. Thank the days she’s coming back for another round of action.

Defensive Player of the Year — Yvonne Ejim

to quote the hook from an old Jay-Z song: “what more can I say?”

Sixth Woman of the Year — Maud Hujibens

Certainly a career year for Hujibens as she dropped a season stat line of 6.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.5 blocks, 0.4 steals, and 1.1 turnovers while shooting 55.6% from two and 38.1% from three in her 20 minutes per game. Maud reached double digit scoring in six games this season after only accomplishing once in her previous three years and tied her career high in points on three of those six occasions. I’m excited to watch how she and Ejim will partner up moving forward.

Coach of the Year — Lisa Fortier

As stated in a @ZagWBB tweet, Coach Fortier currently has an 81-5 record in conference over the past five years and after going undefeated this season, I’m pretty sure there would have been riots if she wasn’t taking this award home. What impressed me most about Coach across this campaign was her attention to detail with the players with both tactics and preventing complacency among the players. Kudos the Coach.

Awards that Gonzaga did not take include...

Freshman of the Year — Zeryhia Aokuso (St. Mary’s)

Not surprising to me as Zeryhia posted an impressive stat line of 12 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 3.7 turnovers, 0.7 steals, and 0.1 blocks with shoot percentages of 49% from two and 30% from three. More importantly, when I watched the Gonzaga/SMC games, I was impressed with her athleticism and decision-making from the freshman. While St. Mary’s will have a lot of turnover with their bigs, they will be returning a number of guards and I have cautious optimism about this team’s capability in the coming years.

Newcomer of the Year — Freja Werth (USF)

After spending two years at Albany (NY), Freja stepped onto campus and immediately made an impact for the Dons as she started all of the 29 games she played in while also ranking second in minutes on the squad (31.8 per game) behind only star senior, Jasmine Gayles. While the team will be losing Gayles and her 16.8 points per game to graduation, USF will be returning the vast majority of this year’s squad so lookout for this team next year.

No Gonzaga player selected for the All-Freshman Team

Given the age of this Gonzaga team, I’m not at all surprised as the only freshman to appear this season for the Bulldogs were Claire O’Connor and Naya Ojukwu. That being said, we’re going to need to see those players step up into the vacancies brought on by the exhausted eligibility of the seniors and to that I say, lookout WCC.

As a little bonus, I’d also like to throw y’all a link on youtube for the WCC Tournament Preview.