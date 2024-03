2024 WCC Tournament Bracket is Set

The West Coast Conference Tournament in Las Vegas will go from March 7th-9th, March 11th-12th at the Orleans Arena. Here is the times for all the different matchups as well as the bracket:

Thursday, March 7 – Men’s First Round

2:30 PM PT – Men’s Game 1: #8 seed Pepperdine vs. #9 seed Pacific (ESPN+)

Friday, March 8 – Men’s Second Round

6:00 PM PT – Men’s Game 2: #5 seed San Diego vs. Winner Game 1 (ESPN+)

8:30 PM PT – Men’s Game 3: #6 seed Portland vs. #7 seed LMU (ESPN+)

Saturday, March 9 – Men’s Quarterfinals

7:00 PM PT – Men’s Game 4: #4 seed Santa Clara vs. Winner Game 2 (ESPN2)

9:30 PM PT – Men’s game 5: #3 seed San Francisco vs. Winner Game 3 (ESPN2)

Monday, March 11 – Men’s Semifinals

6:00 PM PT – Men’s Game 6: #1 seed Saint Mary’s vs. Winner Game 4 (ESPN)

8:30 PM PT – Men’s Game 7: #2 seed Gonzaga vs. Winner Game 5 (ESPN2)

Tuesday, March 12 – Men’s Final

6:00 PM PT – Men’s Game 8: Men’s Basketball Championship: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7 (ESPN)

