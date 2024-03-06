 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kelly Olynyk Signs Extension With the Toronto Raptors

The Canadian isn’t going anywhere.

By Arden Cravalho
Charlotte Hornets v Toronto Raptors Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images

Kelly Olynyk has signed a two-year, $26.25 million contract extension with the Toronto Raptors. Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports who is Olynyk's agent told ESPN on Monday. This signing takes him through the 2025-2026 season.

The Canadian native adds depth to the Raptors’ frontcourt behind Jakob Poeltl. Olynyk is averaging 10.1 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 3.3 APG, and 1.6 SPG through ten games with Toronto. He’s one of six players shooting over 39% on three-pointers and 60% on two-pointers this season, according to ESPN Stats and Information research.

Olynyk has been with the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons, Utah Jazz, and Toronto Raptors during his eleven seasons in the NBA.

