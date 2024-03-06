Kelly Olynyk Signs Extension With the Toronto Raptors

Kelly Olynyk has signed a two-year, $26.25 million contract extension with the Toronto Raptors. Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports who is Olynyk's agent told ESPN on Monday. This signing takes him through the 2025-2026 season.

"It's an unbelievable feeling."



Kelly Olynyk chats with @SavHamilton11 about how he feels about signing with the Raptors. pic.twitter.com/uwjJp3HERQ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 6, 2024

The Canadian native adds depth to the Raptors’ frontcourt behind Jakob Poeltl. Olynyk is averaging 10.1 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 3.3 APG, and 1.6 SPG through ten games with Toronto. He’s one of six players shooting over 39% on three-pointers and 60% on two-pointers this season, according to ESPN Stats and Information research.

Represent The Canadians



Kelly Olynyk | vs. Golden State



16 POINTS

10 REBOUNDS

3 ASSISTS

3 STEALS@Raptors | #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/VvIJXxHrKk — NBA Canada (@NBACanada) March 2, 2024

Olynyk has been with the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons, Utah Jazz, and Toronto Raptors during his eleven seasons in the NBA.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho