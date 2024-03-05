15 Zags Ground the Pilots

This past Saturday, Gonzaga hosted the Portland Pilots for a big night that served as senior night, the final game of the regular season, and the first match shown on national television this season. Whatever nerves one could conjure up for such an occasion, the team in blue left no doubt about their ability and intentions for domination.

Compared to the first team these games played about two months ago, this match was in the bag almost from the get as the Bulldogs jumped out to a 15-0 lead in the first five minutes. While Portland made some adjustments in their timeouts to cut their deficit to 19-7 over the next two minutes, the Zags responded and the Pilots would never have a single digit deficit across the remaining 37 minutes.

With a such a sound victory, I want to highlight some team statistics before focusing on the individuals.

Gonzaga’s Shooting — As I mentioned in the game preview, the Zags shot just 37.3% overall and 25% from three point range in the first matchup with Portland. On Saturday, the Bulldogs flipped that script by shooting 52.6% overall and 41.4% from deep. While those numbers don’t necessarily approach some of the insane performances this team has dropped in the 23-24’ campaign, I think these numbers are pretty astounding given that Portland had yet to allow an opponent to shoot >50% overall this season and only allowed four opponents to shoot >41% from deep. In the game preview, I said I would have loved to see this team get back to their 90 point performances, but I think I might’ve understated how awesome it felt to watch this domination unfold.

Gonzaga’s Rebounding — Given that Portland shot a season low 26.3%, nearly 5% lower than any other game thus far, there were a lot of rebounding opportunities that could have allowed the Pilots a chance to remain in the game. However, as was seen in the first matchup, Gonzaga dominated the glass to finish with a 44-27 rebounding margin while also restricting Portland’s second chance opportunities by giving up just 7 offensive rebounds that they could only convert into 4 second chance points.

Fouls & Free Throws — In the first matchup, these teams combined for 44 fouls and 47 free throw attempts with a pretty even distribution between the two schools. Coach Fortier must’ve highlighted this in the pregame film study because while Portland would go on to commit 19 fouls and 24 free throw attempts, the Zags were only called for 10 fouls that resulted in just 8 free throw attempts for the Pilots. The Bulldogs would hit 20-24 free throws and while that wasn’t necessary for victory in this game, padding your score with twenty free points feels good.

Punishing Turnovers — Portland has had an issues with turnovers all season as they average just over 18 per game and on Saturday, they did exactly that and Gonzaga converted these mistakes into 24 points. One reason for this high number comes from the aggressive defense and active hands from he Bulldog defense as they were credited with 11 steals and 5 blocks in this game. I’d love to start tracking a statistic relating to the number of dead-ball turnovers versus live ball turnovers because it seems like Gonzaga gets a high number of the latter and those instances really do explain how the Zags defense can lead them to victory in big games.

Better Ball Distribution — while the Bulldogs did commit 15 turnovers, their third highest across WCC play, I think they displayed better decision making with the ball this game as they converted 21 assists compared to just 15 in the first matchup with Portland and exceeded their season average of 20 assists, which, mind you, ranks third in the nation.

Well Rounded Squad — With the conclusion of this game, Gonzaga officially finished the regular season with five players averaging double digit scoring. I’m not as knowledgable about the Women’s history compared to the Men’s, but looking back thru Sports-Reference, no Bulldog team in the past 20 years as achieved such an accomplishment. As such, it’s only fitting that this squad ended the regular season with five double digit scorers.

When you win by 50 points and score 90, the team stats are obviously going to look good so I want to show some love to some of the players who balled out this past Saturday.

Brynna Maxwell — As with the first game against Portland, Brynna led the way in scoring with her 19 points on 6-10 shooting while also chipping in 5 rebounds, her third highest of the season, an assist, and a steal. I love me some Maxwell threes.

Yvonne Ejim — After starting on the bench to honor Destiny’s senior night, Yvonne ended up playing 29 minutes during which time she scored 17 points, grabbed 5 rebounds, dished out 2 assists, and made one steal. Most importantly, Yvonne only committed one fouls after being called for four in the last matchup with Portland that severely cut her minutes. Having this stud on the court is essential and this game showed how much she’s developed this season in this regard.

Kayleigh Truong — After some ups/downs with her scoring this season, Kayleigh looks to be peaking at the right time as she finished her senior night with 18 points on 6-10 shooting that includes four three pointers. She was the last senior on the court in this game and just before coming off, nailed clean three pointer. What a way to leave your mark on the Kennel.

Eliza Hollingsworth — On her final night in the McCarthey Center, the Aussie had an impressive night as she secured her third double-double of the season by scoring 10 points and securing 10 rebounds while also handing out 5 assists and playing good defense with both a steal and a block. Her versatility as a big forward can unlock teams in ways not many players on this team are capable of and I can see her playing a big role come tournament time.

Esther Little — With Callie Stokes not playing, Esther got her highest minutes of the season with 22 and posted one of her best lines of the season with her 8 rebounds (including a team high 3 offensive rebounds), 1 assist, 1 steal, and 1 block. She looked locked in and ready to play in this game and I hope she brings that intensity in the upcoming tournament games.

Destiny Burton — After drawing the start in her final collegiate game in Spokane, Burton played an all-around game in which she posted 3 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists. I’m not terribly certain how much time she’ll get in these future games, but she brings an intensity that will serve this team well should they need her out there.

The season is not over yet. We still got the WCC Tournament and, regardless of how that goes, we get to root for this team in the NCAA Tournament. That being said, I want to celebrate the five seniors with a clip that the Gonzaga Women’s twitter account posted:

Thank you to our 5 seniors. We love you guys pic.twitter.com/JSnbjMB9nU — Gonzaga Women's Basketball (@ZagWBB) February 29, 2024

With Gonzaga earning the double-bye in the WCC Tournament, we won’t see this team until March 11th where they face off against either USF, Pacific, USD, or Pepperdine in the semi-finals. Leave your comments below on the game and tune in for the next game preview.