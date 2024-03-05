Graham Ike Wins Second WCC Player of the Week Award

Helping Gonzaga conclude the regular season on an eight game winning streak, Graham Ike had another spectacular week down in the Bay Area against the top competition that the West Coast Conference has to offer. 26 points on 9-12 FG/8-8 FT, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 1 steal against USF in the Chase Center and 24 points on 11-20 FG, 10 rebounds, and 2 blocks at Saint Mary’s.

Ike is averaging 16.9 PPG (2nd in the WCC) on 62.0 FG% (18th in the country), 7.3 RPG (4th in the WCC), and 1.0 APG in 30 starts for the Zags this season.

This is Gonzaga’s fifth WCC Player of the Week accolade this season (Anton Wtson - November 27th, Ryan Nembhard - December 4th, Graham Ike - January 29th, Ryan Nembhard - February 19th, Graham Ike - March 4th). Gonzaga won this award the most this season.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho