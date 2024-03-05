2023-2024 West Coast Conference Major Awards and All-Conference Teams

The West Coast Conference coaches just did a butcher job when it came to deciding the the six major individual awards. The voting process has been in shambles for a few years now. How in the world can Augustas Marciulionis be chosen over Graham Ike for the best player in this league? Even Jonathan Mogbo of USF or Adama Bal of Santa Clara or Anton Watson of Gonzaga for that matter? 2 of the 9 coaches that cast these votes are currently unemployed so there’s also that to think about (Leonard Perry of Pacific and Lorenzo Romar of Pepperdine were fired yesterday).

Here is Marciulionis’ stats:

12.4 PPG on 43.4 FG%/34.1 3PT%/75.7 FT%, 3.2 RPG, 5.1 APG, 1.5 SPG

15-1 conference record

And here is Graham Ike’s stats:

16.9 PPG on 62.0 FG%/35.7 3PT%/79.7 FT, 7.3 RPG, 1.0 APG, 0.8 BPG

14-2 conference record

Ike is easily the most valuable player in this conference. At least give him the Newcomer of the Year Award at this point but no. Jonathan Mogbo came away with that one. How about Ryan Nembhard of Gonzaga? Another screw up by the coaches.

Jonathan Mogbo went 9-15 FG for 22 points and grabbed 22 rebounds against Gonzaga this season. Graham Ike against USF this season? 17-30 FG for 48 points and 17 rebounds.

How did all three do in Quad 1 opportunities? Who shined the brightest?

Graham Ike (8 games: 3-5 record): 17.8 PPG on 49.5% and 12.7 FGA, 7.8 RPG

Augustas Marciulionis (7 games: 4-3 record): 10.6 PPG on 45 FG%/29 3PT% and 8.7 FGA, 3.5 APG and 2 turnovers per game

Jonathan Mogbo (6 games: 0-6 record): 10.5 PPG on 60 FG% and 7.5 FG%, 8.7 RPG

Mitchell Saxen of Saint Mary’s winning the Defensive Player of the Year over Anton Watson bothers me but I’m not as frustrated at this choice as I am with the WCC POY decision. I totally understand why people would think Watson got robbed. He’s arguably the most versatile defender in the country.

Braden Huff had his ups-and-downs this season so I can acknowledge the reasoning behind the Freshman of the Year going to Ryan Beasley of USF. If Tyler Harris of Portland was more healthy, he could have came away with this award.

No problems with Deuce Turner of San Diego winning Sixth Man of the Year and Randy Bennett of Saint Mary’s winning Coach of the Year. Turner scored 30+ points a total of three times this season. He averaged 15.9 PPG in over 25 MPG off the bench for the Toreros. In his 23rd season as the head coach of the Gaels, Bennett earned his sixth WCC COY accolade. He guided Saint Mary’s to a sixteen game winning streak (the most in the nation this season) as the Gaels claimed the WCC regular season crown. Bennett has won this award now three times in a row.

Having Gonzaga not win a single individual West Coast Conference award is a complete insult to the program. This just adds even more fuel to this team as they get ready to head off to the Sin City this weekend. I wouldn’t want to be USF or Saint Mary’s right about now.

Graham Ike, Ryan Nembhard, and Anton Watson were all named to the All-WCC First Team. Ten players being listed to this team is way too much but other than that, this was pretty spot on except I would have Tyler Robertson of Portland in there. Saint Mary’s and Gonzaga led the way with three ALL-WCC First Team team selections each while USF notched two. Nolan Hickman was named to All-WCC Second Team and Braden Huff was named to All-WCC Freshman Team as well.

The WCC Honorable Mention selections included Joshua Jefferson of Saint Mary’s, Houston Mallette of Pepperdine, Carlos Marshall Jr. of Santa Clara, Alex Merkviladze of LMU, Jevon Porter of Pepperdine, Ndewedo Newbury of San Francisco, Malik Thomas of San Francisco, and Christoph Tilly of Santa Clara. Did Ben Gregg even get snubbed from this? How about the former Zag in Dominick Harris of LMU?

