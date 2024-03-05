 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Gonzaga Moves up to #19 in the AP Poll

No games this week for the Zags.

By Arden Cravalho
/ new
Santa Clara v Gonzaga Photo by Robert Johnson/Getty Images

Gonzaga (24-6, 14-2) has jumped up four spots to #19 in the country in the most recent AP Poll. The Zags received 396 total votes after beating now #23 Saint Mary’s in Moraga. The Gaels received 268 total votes and dropped six spots after losing to the Zags.

In KenPom, Gonzaga ranks #15 overall with a 121.6 adjusted offensive efficiency (#11) and a 99.6 adjust defensive efficiency (#39). In the NET rankings, Gonzaga is #16 overall and 3-5 in Quad 1 opportunities.

The Zags are in the tournament according to Joe Lunardi of ESPN as well as Mike DeCourcy of FOX Sports as a #7 seed. Jerry Palm of CBS Sports has the Zags as a #8 seed.

Gonzaga doesn’t have a game this week and will play next in the West Coast Conference Tournament semifinals in Las Vegas on March 11th at 8:30 PM PT on ESPN2.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho

More From The Slipper Still Fits

Loading comments...