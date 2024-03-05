Gonzaga Moves up to #19 in the AP Poll

Gonzaga (24-6, 14-2) has jumped up four spots to #19 in the country in the most recent AP Poll. The Zags received 396 total votes after beating now #23 Saint Mary’s in Moraga. The Gaels received 268 total votes and dropped six spots after losing to the Zags.

Repost if you see your team on the first AP Poll of March pic.twitter.com/wYas8IQMJ4 — CBS Sports College Basketball (@CBSSportsCBB) March 4, 2024

In KenPom, Gonzaga ranks #15 overall with a 121.6 adjusted offensive efficiency (#11) and a 99.6 adjust defensive efficiency (#39). In the NET rankings, Gonzaga is #16 overall and 3-5 in Quad 1 opportunities.

The Zags are in the tournament according to Joe Lunardi of ESPN as well as Mike DeCourcy of FOX Sports as a #7 seed. Jerry Palm of CBS Sports has the Zags as a #8 seed.

Gonzaga doesn’t have a game this week and will play next in the West Coast Conference Tournament semifinals in Las Vegas on March 11th at 8:30 PM PT on ESPN2.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho