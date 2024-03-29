4 Zags WBB Face-Off Against UTA Tonight

For the first time in a long time, the Bulldogs will be underdogs tonight as the face-off against the University of Texas at Austin Longhorns in Portland for this Sweet 16 game that will be televised on ESPN at 10pm EST.

The Longhorns are a supremely talented and big team that finished the season ranked #4 in the final AP Poll with a 30-4 record as well as claiming the the Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship. Let’s take a look at this Texas team.

On the season, the Longhorns average 80.8 points (11th nationally) and, unlike Utah, will look to do their primary damage inside the arc as they average the 51.5 such attempts per game (4th nationally) and complete 26.8 of those shots (top in the nation), which results in a two point shot percentage of 52%. While they’re no slouches shooting from deep (36.5%), they only take an average of 10.8 such shots per game.

Texas boasts an incredibly strong and deep front court as three of their top scorers are listed as forwards and their three primary scorer options from the bench are also listed as forwards. Their leader comes in the form of 6’4” forward Madison Brooks who set records this year by becoming the first freshman to win Big 12 Player of the Year while also being named an AP All American and to the Naismith Trophy National Player of the Year Watch List. She averages an impressive 16.8 points per game, 4.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.5 steals. Her field goal percentage may not be terrible impressive for a forward of her size at just 48.4% from two point range, but it’s clear that she makes a difference for her team as in the team’s Second Round game against Alabama, she dropped 21 points on 9-15 shooting.

The four losses suffered by the Longhorns this year have come at the hands of Baylor, Oklahoma (twice), and Kansas State. All of those teams made the tournament, all played the in the Second Round with only Baylor moving on to the Sweet 16 (they play tomorrow against USC), and the combined loss margin in those matchups comes in at a whopping 14 points while averaging 73.5 points that’s dragged down by an outlier of 58 points against Kansas State.

Something to note in those games isn’t really the offense as they scored near their season average in those matchups, but rather, their defense. For a team that has held opponents to just 57.4 points per game and all season, in those loses, they allowed 85, 91, 61, and 70 points. It’s not totally clear what led to some of those less-than-ideal defensive performances as the team didn’t really turn the ball over more than their average (13.5 per game; 14.5 in their losses), loss the rebounding battle (40 rebounds per game with 14.4 being on the offensive glass on the season; only two games with a negative rebounding margin in their loses), nor shoot particularly bad (48.7% in their loses).

As such, it’s really hard to find weakspots for this team to exploit when simply looking at the boxscores/statistics as I’ve done with regards to our other two tournament teams in UCI and Utah. So let’s at least highlight some areas that the Zags need to master if they’re going to head to their second ever Elite 8 and first under Lisa Fortier:

Rebounding: overall the Zags are a fairly middle-of-the-road rebounding team as they rank 89th in the nation with total rebounding (38.6), 125th in defensive rebounding (25.6), and 82nd in offensive rebounding (12.8). Rebounding numbers are always hard to really discern in my opinion because they’re dependent on opportunities from missed shots, something the Zags don’t really do with their offense. However, Texas is a huge team with their entire front court listed as 6 foot+ and two players listed as 6’4” so the Zags will need to defend the glass and limit possible second chance opportunities.

Transition: given the size disadvantage, it would make sense that Gonzaga should try and push the ball when the opportunities arise and prevent Texas from getting into their formal defensive sets. It’s hard for me to know how accurate this statement may be given that longitudinal stats on fast break points, etc don’t really exists outside of some individual boxscores, but Gonzaga has made teams like Portland pay with such play before so I have a hunch this may be an important aspect for this team to dominant in to secure the win.

Shooting: the Texas defense is stout and limits their opponents to just 41.9% shooting from inside the arc and 31.1% from range. If Gonzaga can continue their hot shooting from outside, it could extend a bigger Texas team to the perimeter which could allow the mobility of Ejim to shine against her larger defenders.

Make sure you tune in tonight after the Men play earlier in the day to cheer on our Women and hit the comments below to give your thoughts on the matchup!