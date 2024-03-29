4 Zags WBB Dancing to the Sweet 16

This past Monday evening, the Women punched their ticket for the next stage in the NCAA Tournament by defeating the fifth seed Utah Utes, 77-66. This win marks the team’s 32nd win of the season, which ranks as the highest all time in program history and extends their winning streak in the Kennel to 35.

We’ve heard from various Zags this season in various forms that the offense will be there when needed, but that the defense will determine the ceiling of this squad and that couldn’t have been more true in this matchup.

Overall, Utah shot just 9-34 (26.5%) from three, connected for only 16 assists compared to their season average of nearly twenty, and outside of Pili, the remaining players only scored 31 points on just 12-43 shooting. They were still very efficient when shooting inside the arc, nearly 52%, but they’re a team that has lost all but one game when shooting less than 31% from deep this season.

The real turning point with this defensive performance came in the second quarter as the the Bulldogs, who had erased a six point deficit from the first, tied the game 29-29 just after the six minute mark before locking up the Utes across the next nine minutes of gameplay compared with a 26-7 point run and increased the lead to twenty-one points.

However, the game wasn’t done yet as the Utes crawled back to within ten to end the third quarter and kept going in the fourth when they eroded the Gonzaga lead just 6 points with only five minutes of gameplay left. While this kind of game momentum switch might’ve frazzled less experienced teams, the Zags buckled down and went on a 10-5 run to finish off the game with Truong sisters stepping up to drain 8-9 free throws while Yvonne Ejim grabbed 5 rebounds to prevent a possible comeback.

If any of you weren’t lucky enough to watch the game live, I hope you were able to check out some of the scenes in the post-game with the players first celebrating on the court and then taking the joy up into the stands. Here’s a clip from the ZagWBB twitter account:

What a win and what a celebration. I finished up a concert just before this game kicked off and, somehow, watching this on television made my night far more than seeing a band that I have enjoyed for some time. As such, I want to highlight the following players that made my night:

Kayleigh Truong: 21 points, 5-9 FG (3-5 threes), 8-9 FT, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal — not only did Kayleigh lead her team in scoring, she achieved her first 20+ point game since January 13th against San Diego. So far this tournament, she’s scored 37 points on 10-17 shooting (5-9 3FG) to go along with 10 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals, and 4 turnovers. If she can continue this hot streak, look out!

Zags got shooters pic.twitter.com/4flVbWaynF — Gonzaga Women's Basketball (@ZagWBB) March 26, 2024

Yvonne Ejim: 17 points, 7-14 FG, 3-4 FT, 13 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal — how can it be that this line looks fairly ho-hum for her? This double digit performance means that in every game this season, Ejim has posted double figures. The double-double marks her fifteenth of the season and her eleventh in the past sixteen games, which actually coincides with Kayleigh’s last 20 point game. Keep it up Yvonne!

Yvonne in her bag pic.twitter.com/5781WyJttA — Gonzaga Women's Basketball (@ZagWBB) March 26, 2024

Eliza Hollingsworth: 13 points, 4-7 FG (3-5 3FG), 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 block — she may not have scored as many as Kaylynne (14 points), but she matched her teammate in assists. To have that type of distribution and three point ability from your forward is immense and bodes well for creating space to allow Ejim space inside to work her opponent.

Eliza from deep pic.twitter.com/sLVJKZ0AwO — Gonzaga Women's Basketball (@ZagWBB) March 26, 2024

With all of the joy from this victory discussed, we need to review the racial harassment that the Utes suffered while returning to their hotel in Coeur d’Alene the Thursday prior to the game. I remember when the Kennel threw things onto the court earlier this year and how this fanbase reacted with such disdain, but honestly, that didn’t bother me as much as this because this disrespected persons to their core and invalidates their life. I’m not sure I have the capability or knowledge to cover this topic further so I’m going to hold off on this as I believe better minds exist in this world than myself. If you have opinions on this topic, please feel free to share here in a respectful manner.