4 Zags WBB Enter the Second Round Against #5 Utah

After winning their First Round game against UC-Irvine, the Women will face-off tonight against the fifth seeded Utah Utes tonight at 10:30pm EST and will be televised on ESPN2.

The Utes finished this season with a 23-10 overall record and 8-5 record in the stacked Pac-12 Conference. After being a #5 AP Poll preseason selection, they ended up finishing 21st in the final AP Poll and 6th in their conference. In the Pac-12 Conference Tournament, they beat the eleventh-seeded Arizona State Devils 71-60 in the first match before bowing out in the quarterfinals to the second-seeded UCLA Bruins in a game that ended 57-67.

For their performance, the Utes’ were awarded a #5 seed and represent one of seven teams from the Pac-12 that are playing this Big Dance. They took on the #12 seed South Dakota State Jackrabbits, who Gonzaga defeated 83-58 in mid-December, after Gonzaga concluded their game against Irvine and Utah emerged victorious 68-54 largely due in part to senior forward Alissa Pili scoring 16 of her 26 points in the second half. Here’s the highlights from that game:

Utah’s an interesting team that has underperformed their preseason ranking largely due in part to their second-leading scorer, junior guard Gianna Kneepkens, breaking multiple bones in her foot in a match against BYU earlier in early December. Prior to that game, Kneepkens was averaging 17.8 on 79% 2PA and 54% 3PA while also adding 4 assists and 2 steals per game. Because she only played in eight games before suffering this injury, she’ll be able to received a medical redshirt and have two years of eligibility remaining.

While her lose is clearly a major blow for this team’s ceiling in the 23-34’ campaign, this squad still managed to beat teams like USC, UCLA, Washington State, and Colorado this year so they are certainly a difficult matchup for Gonzaga. Notably, The Utes played a close game against undefeated South Carolina in early December, one without Kneepkens, and while they lost, it was only by 9 points and Alissa Pili scored 37 points.

The main player to know from Utah has to be Alissa Pili. She’s the only player from this Utes squad to be named an All Pac-12 Selection this year (the only such player from Utah), a 3rd Team All-American this season, was the Pac-12 Player of the Season in the 22-23’ campaign. The senior forward hailing from Anchorage, Alaska stands at 6’2”, possesses a usage rate of 32.6% and averages 21 points, 54.8% from field, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.8 blocks. While those numbers may look eerily similar to Yvonne Ejim, Pili brings something that Ejim doesn’t, which is her ability to stretch the floor with her three point shooting. She takes an average of 4 shots per game from range and has made 39.6% of her 134 attempts this season. In the game against SDSU, she shot 3-7 from beyond the arc while also going 8-13 from two point range. Make no doubt about it, outside of Stanford’s Cameron Brink, this will be the toughest player the Zags have taken on all season and how Fortier gameplans around her will be fascinating to watch tonight.

Outside of Pili, the Utes are a well balanced squad with six other players averaging between 7.7 to 10.6 points per game. As such, this squad averages a healthy 77.7 points per game and has played effective defense, especially considering their opposition, by allowing opponents to average only 61.5 points per game. Looking at their team numbers, this squad has a similar breakdown in shooting numbers to the Zags as they shoot a ton of three pointers, 28.2 per game (7th nationally and nearly 5 more than Gonzaga), are highly efficient when shooting inside the arc, 57.4% (3rd nationally and more than 3% better than Gonzaga), and share the ball well, 19.5 assists per game (6th nationally and only 0.4 fewer than Gonzaga) with just 13.9 turnovers per game. The main difference compared to the Zags comes from their three point efficiency, which is 36.4% (little more than 3% lower than Gonzaga), and their offensive rebounding, which is 10.7 (nearly 2 less than Gonzaga per game).

When looking at their losses on the season, the main trend to notice is their inability to knock down three pointers as they shot for a combined 72-270 (26.6%) in those games while also struggling to maintain their typical assist/turnover numbers as they completed an average of just 12.4 assists compared to 13.5 turnovers. In their 23 wins this season, they’ve shot less than 33.3% from deep on just 5 occasions compared to Gonzaga who has done that 9 times.

So ya, these two teams look really similar on paper, something that Coach Fortier agreed with leading up to this match. “Their starting five is not dissimilar to our starting five,” Gonzaga coach Lisa Fortier said. “Everybody can shoot it. Everybody can score in a variety of different ways. They play unselfish just like us. Both teams play hard (and) both teams are veteran. Both teams run a lot of sets. There’s a lot of different actions that we can get to and lots of ball screens in the game. So those are definitely similar.”

Another player to note is junior guard, Kennady McQueen. While she’s averaged 10.6 points per game this season, over the past month she has averaged 13.7 points as she’s shot nearly double her average two point attempts (4.6) while maintaining her healthy volume of threes (5.1). Combine that with her high efficiency, 65.6% two point shooting and 39.4% three point shooting, and you have an impressive player capable of leading her own scoring runs. In her game against the Jackrabbits on Saturday, McQueen was second on her team with 17 points on 7-11 overall shooting and 3-6 from beyond the arc while also adding 4 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 steals.

Other players to keep track of include:

6’2” forward Jenna Johnson who nearly double-doubled against SDSU with her 8 points and 10 rebounds while also distributing 4 assists (season average:

5’6” guard Ines Vieira who leads this team in assists on the year with 5.8 per game, just 0.1 less than Kaylynne Truong, as well as steals with 2.3 per game

5’10” guard Maty Wilke who is second on this team in three point attempts per game with 4.3, of which she knocks down 37.3%

and 5’11 forward Dasia Young who manages to score 7.7 points in just 22.7 minutes per game this season.

I’m not someone who bets or really understands the factors going into spreads/etc, but it’s interesting to note that the Zags are currently the favorites by a narrow margin of 1.5, odds of -104, and a predicted game total of 144.5 points.

Let’s not forget that this matchup against Utah also represents the first time Brynna Maxwell will be playing against her former team since transferring after the 21-22’ season. She’s played with a number of the current Utes including Kennady McQueen, Jenna Johnson, Ines Vieira, Dasia Young and the quotes from the recent Spokesman article really standout to me.

“‘I love that program. They went a direction that was a little bit different than what I wanted to do to extend my game. So we just parted ways. That’s their call and their team and they’re having so much success with it. I have nothing but respect for them. It was a great three years for me.’ If Maxwell had a do-over, she said she’d make the same decision to head to Utah and finish at Gonzaga.”

While the departure may have been one with mutual respect, her comments sound like someone ready to unleash her inner dog and, let me tell you, I’m ready for it. If you want to check out the Women’s pregame press conference, check out the video below (note: there is a large gap after Kaylynne and Maud do their interview until Fortier, which starts at the 20:30 mark)

Make sure you get all of your Zags gear on tonight, post it on twitter, and, if you’re not going to the game in Spokane, tune into ESPN2 and cheer on this team!