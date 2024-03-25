4 Zags WBB Dig Deep to Stop the Anteaters

Thank you ESPN for forcing me to watch the dying minutes of the WVU/Princeton game instead of catching the first quarter of my Gonzaga Bulldogs. That being said, having rewatched that period’s performance in full, it’s probably better that I missed it because the joy of watching our Men destroy the Jayhawks earlier in the day would’ve been almost negated by those 10 minutes.

In front of a sold-out crowd in Spokane, the Women started off rough against the intense pressure and grit displayed by the Anteaters. It took the Bulldogs almost two and a half minutes to get their first points of the night. During that time, they disappointingly committed two turnovers and three fouls. The quarter would finish with the Zags only getting 10 points from 5-16 overall shooting and 0-8 three point attempts. Meanwhile, the Anteaters scored 17 points from 7-13 overall shooting and 2-5 from range.

Thankfully, the Bulldogs took this punch on the nose in stride as they would flip the script by deploying a 1-2-2 zone on defense that stifled the Anteaters offense, making crisper passes on offense, and showing more fight against a team that looked hungry. Across the first five minutes, the Zags went on a 10-2 run and finished the period up 30-25. The three point shooting still didn’t look great as they went 2-6, but both of those came after the midway mark and just watching Kaylynne Truong mouth “finally” after her corner three told me that this team was getting the juices flowing.

The third quarter started even better than the second as the Bulldogs stormed off to a 14-2 run over the first five minutes in vintage Zag fashion. In this quarter alone, the team shot 9-13 overall and 5-7 from deep while connecting for 7 assists to help propel the team to 25 points in the period. Meanwhile, the Anteaters only managed to score 11 points on 4-15 shooting with 0 three pointers from their 5 attempts.

Gonzaga:

31-63 FG / 7-23 3FG / 6-7 FT

38 rebounds (13 ORB / 25 DRB)

17 assists / 13 turnovers / 16 points off turnovers

12 steals / 3 blocks

6 fast-break points

19 fouls

UC Irvine:

19-59 FG / 4-12 3FG / 14-16 FT

34 rebounds (16 ORB / 18 DRB)

7 assists / 16 turnovers / 16 points off turnovers

8 steals / 0 blocks

2 fast-break points

16 fouls

I want to highlight just how bad of a first quarter the Bulldogs had to start this game. If we exclude those 10 minutes, the Zags scored 67 points on 26-47 overall shooting, 7-15 from three while dishing out out 14 assists with just 9 turnovers. Those are really good numbers and certainly more in-line with what we’ve come to expect from the squad this season. Some of the poor performance in the first period seemed to come down to two factors.

First, the Anteaters came out of the tip-off like they were shot out of cannon as they swarmed the Zag players who didn’t quite look ready for their opponents aggression. UCI might’ve looked at the -23.5 point betting line and used it as white board material. Additionally, the type of defense that Irvine employs has given the Bulldogs fits all year as squads that try to disrupt the Bulldogs’ finesse often create issues for their offense, which, at times, has seemed to impact their defense.

Second, UC Irvine played well above their yearly averages on the offensive end while the Zags couldn’t buy a shot when presented with their opportunities. Credit to the Anteaters’ defense for speeding up and disrupting the Bulldogs, but their defense still allowed open shot attempts that the Zags just couldn’t knock down. Sometimes that’s going to happen and it was wonderful to watch this team shake off their poor start to bounce back to their typical form.

Another point of note comes from Fortier’s decision to employ a zone throughout much of this game after the first quarter that seemed to force the Anteaters away from their typical style of play. I highlighted in the pregame story that UCI shot the ball at a respectable 45.5% clip inside the arc completing an abysmal 26% of their three point attempts. Their first quarter three point numbers looked very much so like an aberration and I’m glad that Fortier basically said, “fine, I’ll call your bluff. We’re going to clog up the middle and force you beat us from range”. Now, I’m not really expecting to see this much against the Utes later on today (stay tuned for that pregame article), but it’s great to see that the coaching staff has been adding elements to this squad’s arsenal of options to increase their odds at a deep tourney run.

Individually, let’s make sure we highlight Yvonne Ejim’s dominant performance that saw her score 25 points while grabbing 14 rebounds. Her twelve made field goals propels Ejim into the leader spot for the all-time field goals made in a single season for a Gonzaga player as she passed the legendary Maria Stack. Something to consider as well, Yvonne ranks first in both single season and career FG% with numbers of 60.8% and 56.2%, respectively. So happy we get her for another year.

Another record broken ‍ pic.twitter.com/yTLxCcHRv4 — Gonzaga Women's Basketball (@ZagWBB) March 24, 2024

Brynna Maxwell may have struggled from the field on Saturday by shooting just 4-12 overall and 2-7 from deep, but she now sits just one made three pointer away from breaking the single season record that Kaylynne Truong set last year with 94 made. I also want to applaud Maxwell’s intensity as she looked fired up last night by diving on the ground for balls, fighting her way on defense, and racking up her highest number for steals this year with 4. Shooting is clearly her biggest impact, but showing her intensity like she did on Saturday shows that she’s not just a one-trick pony.

Kayleigh Truong didn’t get much playing time in this game due to foul trouble and a larger minute share for the defensive stalwart Esther Little, but she made the most of her 22 minutes by scoring 16 points on 5-8 overall shooting with 2-4 from range while adding 3 rebounds, 5 assists, and only committing 2 turnovers. She’s had a tendency to be up and down the back half of this season, but in games in which she scored double digits after failing to reach that mark the game prior, she’s followed it up with another double digit performance in all but one match. Let’s hope that trend continues.

The Zags haven’t made a Sweet 16 run since Fortier’s first season at the helm in the 14-15’ campaign so regardless of the result tonight, let’s soak up this team’s tough performance on Saturday and get pumped for tonight’s game.