Zag’s 89-68 Rout of the Jayhawks Puts Gonzaga Into the Sweet Sixteen for the Ninth Straight Time

I needed some time to not only reflect after what a statement the Zags made to the nation by taking down Bill Self and his Kansas squad but cause it’s the absolute best time of the year in the first weekend of March. I had some fun and celebrated, you know what I mean.

One of the most consistent programs in college basketball for the past two plus decades continues their winning ways. Even in what was called a “down year” or “Gonzaga’s worst team in years” after that Santa Clara loss in January. I’ll be truthful, my expectations dropped significantly around that time. But boy, I would never go that far. Gonzaga has taken care of three blue-bloods in 2023-2024 (UCLA, Kentucky, Kansas). If that’s considered a below average year for any program, sign me up.

It’s pretty remarkable to look back at where Gonzaga started back in the 90’s and now it being completely casual for them to go to the Sweet Sixteen year in/year out. But, as I have said repeatedly throughout, the goal isn’t just to make it the second weekend. It’s always April basketball, no excuses. That’s not only the level that fans expect. Mark Few demands it.

It may have been a close game heading into the locker room by just a mere 1 point lead for the Zags but that’s a scenario where Few’s halftime adjustments look their best. Graham Ike was dealing with foul issues (once again) so Mark had to make a quick decision. This is where our fearless leader decided to adjust Huff primarily on him. Gonzaga really crushed Kansas from the start of the second half and a major part of it has to do with Braden’s switch defensively onto Hunter Dickinson. He did damage against one of the top big men in the nation down low. Offensively, the redshirt freshman also contributed 11 points off the bench.

Huff being one of the only players all season long that has actually made contributions off the bench (outside of the Ben Gregg-Dusty Stromer rotation switch) puts this team over the top, especially if he can make the defensive impact he did against Dickinson in the Sweet Sixteen.

Offensively, coming off the ball screens is where the Zags just had a feast. They executed their game plan in the pick-and-roll to the most efficient level possible, down to a science in thanks to Ryan Nembhard. He has been throwing dimes all season. With his 12 assists on Saturday, the lead guard set the single-season assists record at 235 and counting. Do you realize what that truly means? That’s more than the likes of Josh Perkins, Blake Stepp, Matt Santangelo... John Stockton?! The names can go on and on. To be at the top of such elite company at a prestigious basketball school like Gonzaga is something very special.

One of the biggest keys coming into most games for this Gonzaga group this season is controlling the glass and they did that against an average Kansas squad on the boards. Mark Few and co. did what they were suppose to do and won the rebounding battle, 38-33. That hypes me up sitting on my couch just typing that out, it will always be entertaining watching one of the leaders off misses.

This team is peaking at the perfect time heading into the Sweet Sixteen and reason for that has to do with the improved three-shooting from the team as whole since league play started and on from there. Just the overall balance of scoring and activity from the starting lineup has been standing out in the second half of this season.

Onto the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Friday at 4:39 PM PT on TBS. As much that Gonzaga fans will travel well, it should be pretty dominantly filled with Purdue fans. This rematch with the Boilermakers has the revenge factor as the Zags lost to them in the 2023 Maui Invitational by a score of 73-63. If you didn’t want to hear anymore reason the past might not be on Gonzaga’s side, the record for the Zags against #1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament is 0-9 all-time. I like to think there is always a first for anything in the college game.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho