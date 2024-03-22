2024 March Madness: #4 Kansas vs #5 Gonzaga Preview

Gonzaga is looking for their 9th straight Sweet Sixteen appearance but Bill Self’s Jayhawks stand in the way. Remember when Kansas was ranked #1 to the start the season? Seems like forever ago. This team has had its up and downs throughout the year and they now have no Kevin McCullar who was their leading scorer.

Nick Timberlake stepped up in his place and filled his role well against Samford in the first round. He finished with 19 points on 5-8 FG and 3-5 3PT. Him and Johnny Furphy are the x-factors for the Jayhawks out on the wing.

Kansas did barely squeak by Samford in the first round and a big part of the reason has to do with their carelessness with the ball in that matchup. The Jayhawks may share the ball the best in the nation coming into the tournament but they gave up 18 turnovers against the Bulldogs and allowed 15 points off those. The guard play for the Zags has to put pressure on the ball and cause chaos on Kansas’ ball handlers.

The key matchup to watch in this one is going to be in the paint between Graham Ike and Hunter Dickinson, two lefties. It will be a battle down low between two of the top big men in the tournament.

Kansas’ record -

23-10, 10-8 (W vs NC Central, W vs Manhattan, W vs #17 Kentucky, W vs Chaminade, L vs #4 Marquette, W vs #7 Tennessee, W vs Eastern Illinois, W vs #4 UConn, W vs Kansas City, W vs Missouri, W @ Indiana, W vs Yale, W vs Wichita State, W vs TCU, L @ UCF, W vs #9 Oklahoma, L @ #23 Iowa State, W vs Oklahoma State, W vs #4 Houston, L @ Kansas State, W vs #13 Baylor, L @ Texas Tech, W vs #25 Oklahoma, W vs Texas, L vs BYU, L @ #15 Baylor, W vs Kansas State, L @ #1 Houston, L vs Cincinnati in Big 12 semifinals)

Key stats -

75.3 PPG (37th in the nation)

61.5 points allowed

49.2 FG% (9th in the nation)

32.9 3P%

72.7 FT%

35.8 RPG

19.0 APG (1st in the nation)

7.3 SPG

3.9 BPG

11.6 TO

KenPom rankings -

#23 overall

113.5 adjusted offensive efficiency (#60)

94.7 adjusted defensive efficiency (#13)

Key player to watch for -

Dajuan Harris (junior, guard) - 8.5 PPG on 42.8 FG% and 36.6 3PT%, 6.4 APG, 1.5 SPG

Gonzaga may have proved themselves against a McNeese State but Kansas is a different breed. The Delta Center is in for a good one at 12:15 PM PT on CBS.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho