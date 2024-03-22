 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Michael Ajayi and Jalen Haralson Considering Gonzaga

Who will be the newest Zags in the next couple of years?

By Arden Cravalho
Pepperdine v Gonzaga Photo by Robert Johnson/Getty Images

Recruiting never stops, even in March.

The leading West Coast Conference scorer from Pepperdine at 17.2 PPG to go along with his 9.9 RPG is planning a visit to Spokane within the next week or two. Michael Ajayi is one of the top players in the transfer portal currently and some of his former teammates in Malibu are also highly sought after. Houston Mallette already committed to Alabama and Jevon Porter is looking for his next home.

On the high school level, one of the top prospects in the Class of 2025 has narrowed down his list and Gonzaga is in the top nine schools. Jalen Haralson out of La Lumiere in Indiana has only made one official visit at Auburn back in September.

If Gonzaga beats Kansas tomorrow, does that knock out the Jayhawks? I’m sure he’s going to keep a keen eye on that matchup.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho

