Michael Ajayi and Jalen Haralson Considering Gonzaga

Recruiting never stops, even in March.

The leading West Coast Conference scorer from Pepperdine at 17.2 PPG to go along with his 9.9 RPG is planning a visit to Spokane within the next week or two. Michael Ajayi is one of the top players in the transfer portal currently and some of his former teammates in Malibu are also highly sought after. Houston Mallette already committed to Alabama and Jevon Porter is looking for his next home.

Pepperdine transfer G/F Michael Ajayi is planning to visit Gonzaga and Ole Miss within “the next week or two”, he tells @On3sports.



The 6-7 junior is currently the No. 6 transfer in the portal, per @JamieShaw5. https://t.co/HTfaDzmKkG https://t.co/VbxvcTww9J pic.twitter.com/juTltMObAQ — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) March 22, 2024

On the high school level, one of the top prospects in the Class of 2025 has narrowed down his list and Gonzaga is in the top nine schools. Jalen Haralson out of La Lumiere in Indiana has only made one official visit at Auburn back in September.

If Gonzaga beats Kansas tomorrow, does that knock out the Jayhawks? I’m sure he’s going to keep a keen eye on that matchup.

NEWS: 2025 Top-10 recruit Jalen Haralson is down to nine schools, he tells @On3Recruits.



The 6-6 small forward is one of the top prospects in the country.



Story: https://t.co/qWij40KJDB pic.twitter.com/ClvqVOjt6e — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) March 22, 2024

