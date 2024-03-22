McNeese State Was No Where Near Gonzaga’s Level, 86-65

Why McNeese State was one of the most popular upset picks over Gonzaga in the first round of March Madness across national media outlets, I won’t understand. Will Wade’s Cowboys haven’t played a team anywhere near as talented as the Zags all season and this was a rout from the beginning.

Anton Watson (13 points on 6-10 FG, 13 rebounds, 9 assists, 2 steals) was just one lone assist from the second triple-double in school history (S/O Joel Ayayi). The Spokane native did it all plus more. Player of the game status from the tip and he needs to be the guy however long this NCAA Tournament trip will be with the amount of March Madness games he has under his belt.

In classic Gonzaga fashion, the Zags did most of their damage at the rim scoring 42 of their 86 points in the paint. Graham Ike had a double-double with 16 points on 6-6 FG and 10 rebounds and was having fun against the much smaller McNeese State frontcourt.

The Zags shot well on all levels looking at the box score, especially from deep going 10-21 (47.6 3PT). The backcourt duo of Ryan Nembhard and Nolan Hickman combined for 5-11 3PT which is a great sign going forward. When Hickman is as locked as he was from deep, the Cowboys really had no chance. It was catch, shoot, and drill for the junior. Nembhard also controlled the flow of the offense while dropping 9 assists, normal stuff from the talented lead guard.

Dusty Stromer (10 points on 2-3 3PT, 3 assists, 1 block) played 30 minutes off the bench and made the most of it. He looked comfortable in his first ever March Madness game and you have to love to see that to start this tournament run. If they do want to extend their stay in March, that bench production from the guard goes a long way for the Zags. Same goes for Luka Krajnovic (7 points on 2-4 FG, 1-2 3PT) who was given an opportunity and took advantage. Mark Few threw him out early and he got a good amount of postseason experience to build up his confidence.

Christian Shumate (19 points on 8-10 FG/3-7 3PT, 11 rebounds) and Shahada Wells (19 points on 6-25 FG/1-8 3PT, 6 rebounds, 3 steals) were the duo that made the offense run for McNeese State all season and they were fun to watch in the Southland Conference, don’t get me wrong. Unfortunately for them, the Zags are just way more talented and on a completely different level. When you get a drawing like Gonzaga in the opening round, you’re immediately put in a tough spot. Few has now won 15 straight opening games in the NCAA Tournament.

Ben Gregg did have his ankle taped on the bench during the game against the Cowboys. It sounds like it’s nothing to worry about and should be good to go.

Ben Gregg said he hurt his ankle during the WCC title game and described the ice/tape as "preventative maintenance." Has no concerns about not being able to play on Saturday.



"Everybody's got bumps and bruises." https://t.co/XfF9I25ZrX — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) March 22, 2024

#5 Gonzaga moves onto the second round against a Kevin McCullar-less #4 Kansas who barely squeaked by Samford in the first round. A trip to the Sweet Sixteen is on the line at 12:15 on Saturday on CBS. The lights couldn’t get any brighter with two of college basketball’s biggest names.

