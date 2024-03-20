2024 Midwest Region Outlook

In my opinion, the Midwest looks like the easiest part of the NCAA Tournament bracket which bodes well for Gonzaga. Here is a sum of KenPom rankings of seeds #1-#4 (by region):

East: 20

South: 41

Midwest: 43

West: 42

Here is a sum of seeds #1-#6 (by region):

East: 57

South: 82

Midwest: 107

West: 96

Remember, anything can happen in March. This will be the first time ever that Gonzaga has had a #5 seed. Let’s break the Midwest down with some questions/topics...

#1 seed:

Zach Edey and the Boilermakers have the most pressure out of any of the #1 seeds in this year’s NCAA Tournament. #1 Purdue lost to #16 Farleigh Dickinson in 2023 (only the 2nd #16 seed to ever beat a #1 seed in the Round of 64), fell to #15 Saint Peter’s in the Sweet Sixteen as a #3 seed in 2022, and was upset by #13 North Texas in the first round as a #4 seed in 2021.

This is also Edey’s last run and as the best player in college basketball, the full weight is on his shoulders. Braden Smith has taken some of the weight off him the season as a deep threat from beyond the arc which spaces out the floor more.

Everyone is gunning for this team and they have had some trouble getting out of the first weekend. If they can move onto the second weekend, Purdue can go on a long run but it seems to be a big ask for the Boilermakers given their history.

Who is the biggest challenger for Gonzaga?

The Bluejays look to give the Zags the most problems. They can get hot offensively and were really good the last eight games of the regular season, going 7-1 with massive wins over UConn and Marquette during that span. Creighton was also one controversial call away from reaching the Final Four last season.

Ryan Kalkbrenner is one of the best centers in the country and Creighton has a solid supporting cast built around him in Steven Ashworth, Baylor Scheierman, and Trey Alexander.

It’s hard to prepare for a team with just a 48 hour turnaround which would be the case if Gonzaga and Creighton were to meet in the Elite Eight. You can also just see it written in the stars with Ryan Nembhard going up against his previous team for the past two seasons.

What is the best potential first round upset?

Samford over Kansas. The Jayhawks just heard the news that Kevin McCullar Jr. will be out for the entire postseason with a bone bruise. He’s not only one of the stars for Bill Self’s squad but he’s one of the best two-way players in the country.

Hunter Dickinson also dislocated his shoulder in the regular season finale at Houston and didn’t play in the blowout loss to Cincinnati in the Big 12 Quarterfinals. Kanas will be without on of the All-Big 12 First team players and the other won’t be 100%.

Who is the dark horse?

I like Oregon. The Ducks stole an automatic bid after winning the PAC-12 Tournament after upsetting Arizona in the semifinals and Colorado in the championship. Entering March Madness as an #11 seed, N’Faly Dante is the best player on a double digit seeded squad in this tournament.

Dana Altman always finds a way to win improbable games and make a run in the Big Dance. He’s undefeated at 7-0 in the first round with Oregon. Book an upset over #6 South Carolina. Jermaine Couisnard also spent the first four years of his career playing for the Gamecocks so it’ll be a reunion for Oregon’s lead guard.

Three players to watch:

Dalton Knecht - Tennessee

21.1 PPG (14th most in the nation) on 46.5 FG%/39.7 3PT%, 4.7 RPG

The 6’6” guard is a walking bucket, probably the best pure scorer in the game today. He can do it in multiple of ways and is the wheel that moves the Tennessee offense forward. He has seven 30+ point games and one 40 point game this season. If Knecht has one off night, the Vols could be in a lot of trouble.

Baylor Scheierman - Creighton

18.4 PPG on 44.8 FG%/37.2 3PT%, 9.0 RPG, 4.0 APG, 1.0 SPG

The leftie can let it fly. Scheierman can randomly get hot as he hit 5+ three-pointers in three different games. The 6’6” wing is more dynamic than you think as he got the program’s first triple-double since 1985 this season.

Max Abmas - Texas

17.1 PPG on 43.2 FG%/36.8 3PT%, 4.3 APG, 3.0 RPG, 1.0 SPG

Yes, the same Abmas who led #15 Oral Roberts to the Sweet Sixteen in 2021. Now playing his fifth and final season of college basketball, the undersized guard can still light it up as a shooter. He has hit 4+ three-pointers a total of ten times this season with the Longhorns.

Thursday, March 21 (Round of 64)

#3 Creighton vs #14 Akron | 10:30 AM PT | TNT

#6 South Carolina vs #11 Oregon | 1:00 PM PT | TNT

#7 Texas vs #10 Colorado State | 3:50 PM PT | TNT

#5 Gonzaga vs #12 McNeese State | 4:25 PM PT | TBS

#2 Tennessee vs #15 Saint Peter’s | 6:20 PM PT | TNT

#4 Kansas vs #13 Samford | 6:55 PM PT | TBS

Friday, March 22 (Round of 64)

#1 Purdue vs #16 Grambling/Montana State | 7:25 p.m. | TBS

#8 Utah State vs #9 TCU | 9:55 p.m. | TBS

Gonzaga is 6.5 point favorites over McNeese State on Thursday, per DraftKings Sportsbook. The Zags are +750 to win the entire Midwest region and reach the Final Four. They are +450 to advance to the Elite Eight, and +110 to move on to the Sweet Sixteen.

