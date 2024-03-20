2024 March Madness: #5 Gonzaga vs. #12 McNeese State Preview

Will Wade is known for his recruiting violations at LSU and being a very vocal character but forget all that for a second. He has done a phenomenal job turning this McNeese State program around. Actually, the turnaround from 11-23 in 2022-2023 and now 30-3 in his first season with the Cowboys is tied for the largest in college basketball history. It’s worth noting that Wade was suspended for the first ten games before he could even begin his tenure as head coach of McNeese State this season.

Now, onto what everyone is talking about. The Southland Conference champions played an extremely weak schedule schedule. The only real test they have had all season was on the road at UAB who is also in the NCAA Tournament. I mean, look at some of the opponents the Cowboys went up against. At first, I thought some of the names were a joke. Sadly, it’s not. Their strength of schedule ranks 337th out of the 362 qualifying teams. McNeese State has never played a squad like Gonzaga this season.

Will Wade & McNeese State were built for March. pic.twitter.com/ecvRGPobnF — College Sports Only (@CollegeSportsO) March 20, 2024

I will say, McNeese State is a high-flying and deep team (especially in the backcourt). They do lack height in the frontcourt but Christian Shumate (11.9 PPG on 55.2 FG%, 9.5 RPG, 1.4 BPG) makes up for it with his absurd vertical and ability to crash the glass. I mean, check out his dunk highlights because they are ridiculous. You don’t want this guy running on the break cause he’s going to throw it down hard at the rim and with some flash. That can drain the energy out of opponent having to witness something like that.

Screw it. Here’s ALL 8 of Christian Shumate’s (@young_clutch24) jawdropping dunks to make #SCTop10 this season. Watch out for McNeese State on your brackets today. pic.twitter.com/t6v4XcfPhY — NCAA Buzzer Beaters & Game Winners (@NCAABuzzerBters) March 17, 2024

The Cowboys rank third nationally in steals at 10.4 SPG so they like to get in the passing lanes. The ball pressure and ability to force turnovers stands out so it could be tough for the likes of Ryan Nembhard and Nolan Hickman to feed the post. I believe the offense should particularly go more through the guards and wings in this matchup compared to Graham Ike but if he does get his positioning in the post, of course you have to take advantage. McNeese State’s frontcourt doesn’t compare in size and skill to Gonzaga’s.

Hickman is the x-factor for the Zags in this specific matchup. He needs to continue to keep it simple and let the offense come to him naturally. When he’s gets that first bucket to go in and then gradually play more aggressive, Gonzaga does very well. When Hickman misses a couple shots, he tends to be more timid offensively. Just keep pushing through.

Antavion Collum (8.8 PPG on 44.1 FG% and 40.7 3PT%, 4.6 RPG) is the x-factor for the Cowboys. The Cal State Bakersfield transfer is a stretch 4-5 at 6’9” who has made some big shots this season. The only close game during McNeese State’s eleven game winning streak was against Lamar and the final play was drawn up for Collum to hit the winning shot.

McNeese State’s record -

30-3, 17-1 (W @ VCU, W vs Bible Studies, W vs Champion Christian, W vs LeTourneau, L @ Western Carolina, W vs Texas State, L @ Louisiana Tech, W @ UAB, W vs UT Martin, W vs Mississippi University of Women, W vs Southern Miss, W vs Louisiana, W @ Michigan, W @ Texas A&M-Commerce, W @ Northwestern State, W vs Southeast Louisiana, W vs Lamar, W @ Incarnate Word, W @ Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, W vs New Orleans, W vs Northwestern State, L @ Southeast Louisiana, W vs Texas A&M-Commerce, W vs Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, W @ Houston Christian, W @ Nicholls, W vs Incarnate Word, W @ Lamar, W vs Nicholls, W vs Houston Christian, W @ New Orleans, W vs Lamar in Southland semifinals, W vs Nicholls in Southland championship)

Key stats -

80.4 PPG (37th in the nation)

61.5 points allowed

49.3 FG% (10th in the nation)

38.8 3P% (8th in the nation)

69.1 FT%

36.1 RPG

15.0 APG

10.4 SPG (3rd in the nation)

3.4 BPG

9.7 TO

KenPom rankings -

#61 overall

114.0 adjusted offensive efficiency (#52)

101.2 adjusted defensive efficiency (#86)

Key player to watch for -

Shahada Wells (senior, guard) - 17.8 PPG on 47.5 FG% and 40.2 3PT% 3PT%, 4.8 APG, 4.5 RPG, 3.0 SPG

The TCU transfer and Southland Conference Player of the Year controls the game for McNeese State. The point guard is as tough as nails and is currently 2nd in the country in steals. He’s much more than just a pesky defender as he’s also a very talented playmaker.

The Zags have an 8-3 record in the NCAA Tournament when playing in Salt Lake City, Utah and I expect another win to be added on Thursday at 4:25 PM PT on TBS. Gonzaga knows all about the high altitude so we’ll see how much that will affect McNeese State.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho