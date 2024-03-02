23 Gonzaga Punched Their At-Large NCAA Tournament Ticket After Beating #17 Saint Mary’s On the Road, 70-57

A lively atmosphere in Moraga with the always packed University Credit Union Pavilion. Senior Night at Saint Mary’s for some all-time Gaels in Mitchell Saxen and Alex Ducas but Gonzaga played the spoilers with their NCAA Tournament hopes on the line. The Gaels had their sixteen game winning streak snapped (previously led the country).

Ryan Nembhard (20 points on 9-15, 2-4 3PT, 10 assists/1 turnover, 3 rebounds, 2 steals) was dialed in early on, seeing two steps ahead of everyone. He was the best player on the floor by far. Not just with his ability to get others involved but actually being the top scoring threat at all the different levels for Gonzaga which you haven’t see a ton from him this season. He acts more as a facilitator but really did it all offensively tonight.

The Zags beat the Gaels 16-2 in fast break points on 13 forced turnovers thanks to Nembhard’s push. Running Saint Mary’s out the gym was the name of the game. He has completely opened up the Gonzaga offense as of late. What he did against one of the top defenses in college basketball tonight shouldn’t go unnoticed nationally.

It was a battle on the low block between Graham Ike (24 points on 11-20 FG, 10 rebounds, 3 blocks) and Mitchell Saxen (13 points on 5-10 FG, 5 rebounds, 4 turnovers, 2 assists, 1 steal), the two best big men in the West Coast Conference. Ike has such a gentle touch inside the key. This had to be his best two-way performance of the season, doing it on both ends of the floor. He was letting the road crowd know it to after a few of his defensive stops. Ike is the first player to score at least 20 points in seven straight games since Adam Morrison in 2005-2006. He has solidified himself as the WCC’s Player of the Year with his play of late and especially tonight.

As it has been for most of this season, Gonzaga forced the rock inside and beat their opponent at the rim (42-26 with points in the paint) for the Zags). Saint Mary’s was limited in the frontcourt without Joshua Jefferson and Harry Wessels which were major losses for the Gaels. You have to wonder how much of a difference would those two have made.

Ben Gregg (12 points on 4-5 FG/1-2 PT/3-4 FT) continues to grow into his new starting lineup role instead of coming off the bench. He dives for loose balls, puts his body on the line defensively, and is hitting more deep looks consistently than he did in the beginning of the season. The Zags are an overall better team with him and Dusty Stromer switching places. Mark Few knows what the hell he’s doing.

No other team in the country has gotten better overall compared to the beginning of the season to now more than Gonzaga it seems. They know what time of the year it is. Las Vegas is now up as the Zags will have #2 seed in the WCC Tournament and will play on March 11th in the semifinals.

