23 Gonzaga @ #17 Saint Mary’s Preview

Saint Mary’s officially won the 2023-2024 West Coast Conference regular season championship earlier this week (first since 2012). The Gaels own the longest winning streak in the country at 16. They also have an opportunity to close out their first unbeaten conference season since joining the WCC in 1952 but haven't swept Gonzaga in the regular season since 2016.

Randy Bennett has yet another loaded roster from top to bottom. Aidan Mahaney (13.6 PPG, 2.6 APG, 2.6 RPG) is the go-to scoring option. Augustus Marciulionis (12.5 PPG on 42.9 FG%, 5.1 APG, 3.1 RPG, 1.4 SPG) acts as the distributor on offense for the Gaels. Mitchell Saxen (11.5 PPG on 56.3 FG%, 7.4 RPG, 1.4 BPG) is the load down on the low block and a fantastic rim protector.

Joshua Jefferson (out for the season with a knee injury) will not be available which is a major loss for the Gaels. He brings everything to the table, similar to what Anton Watson is for the Zags. The forward will look to be replaced by Mason Forbes in the starting lineup. Alex Ducas will have to take on more of the scoring load as well who is playing his 12th career game against Gonzaga.

“Forbes is a good athlete, he’s a great defensive player and he’s obviously different than Jefferson,” Few said. “Jefferson was great against us the first time, but Randy will do a great job of making adjustments and they’ll play a variety of people so we’ll see.”

What scare me the most is how disciplined Saint Mary’s is on defense. Here are some numbers to throw at you: 1st in the NCAA in rebounding margin at 11.0. 2nd in the NCAA in scoring defense at 58.1 PPG. 5th in the NCAA in field goal percentage defense at .386 FG%.

The Zags find most of its production coming from inside the paint but those buckets near the rim are going to be hard to come by this time around. Really interested to see how Graham Ike attacks the Gaels’ frontcourt (specifically the matchup with Mitchell Saxen who is second in the WCC in blocked shots) and if he can continue his impressive stretch of play as of late. The Gaels are limited in the frontcourt with Harry Wessels not playing in the last game with a shoulder injury and listed as questionable tonight. Expect a lot of small ball from Saint Mary’s. This one will be won the glass but feels like it’s coming down to the final possession.

Saint Mary’s record -

24-6, 15-0 (W vs Stanislaus State, W vs New Mexico, L vs Weber State, L vs San Diego State, L vs Xavier, W vs Davidson, L vs Utah, L vs Boise State, W vs Cleveland State, W @ #13 Colorado State, W vs UNLV, W vs Middle Tennessee, W vs Northern Kentucky, L vs Missouri State, W vs Kent State, W @ San Diego, W @ LMU, W vs Portland, W @ Santa Clara, W @ USF, W vs Pacific, W vs LMU, W vs Santa Clara, W @ Gonzaga, W @ Pacific, W @ Portland, W vs Pepperdine, W vs USF, W vs San Diego, W @ Pepperdine)

Key stats -

74.8 PPG

58.1 points allowed (3rd in the nation)

47.0 FG%

35.0 3P%

68.4 FT%

39.8 RPG (25th in the nation)

16.2 APG (36th in the nation)

6.7 SPG

4.1 BPG

9.9 TO

KenPom rankings -

#21 overall

115.1 adjusted offensive efficiency (#44)

95.1 adjusted defensive efficiency (#13)

Key player to watch for -

Aidan Mahaney (sophomore, guard) - 13.6 PPG on 38.7 FG% and 34.7 3PT%, 2.6 APG, 2.6 RPG

He’s shooting at a much lower percentage compared to his outstanding freshman campaign but is still finding ways to score with his wide range of diverse offensive attacks. The combo guard does a great job of playing under control, changing pace, getting into the lane, and operating the offense. Mahaney is as talented as a shot-maker at all the different levels you will find playing in the West Coast Conference this season.

I’ll be in attendance at the University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga at 7 PM PT on ESPN. Win and the Zags are comfortably in the NCAA Tournament field. Lose and you have to win the WCC Tournament in Las Vegas.

