Graham Ike Named AP All-American Honorable Mention

Finally. some national love for Gonzaga’s big man (even if it’s just honorable mention). Graham Ike, the Wyoming transfer, finished his first season with the Zags with averages of 16.5 PPG (3rd in WCC) on 60.5 FG% (18th in the nation), 7.2 RPG (6th in the WCC).

He’s the first Zag to have a stretch of seven straight 20+ point games since Adam Morrison in 2005-2006. Ike also led the WCC with at least 20 points in 16 games this season, which matches Drew Timme’s total of 20+ point games he had in the 2022-2023 regular season. Pretty damn good company to be with.

Joining Ike as an AP All-American Honorable Mention is Armando Bacot, North Carolina; Keion Brooks Jr., Washington; Boo Buie, Northwestern; Devin Carter, Providence; Donovan Clingan, Connecticut; L.J. Cryer, Houston; Tucker DeVries, Drake; Enrique Freeman, Akron; PJ Hall, Clemson; David Jones, Memphis; Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton; Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State; Kevin McCullar Jr., Kansas; Great Osobor, Utah State; Antonio Reeves, Kentucky; Reed Sheppard, Kentucky; Braden Smith, Purdue; Cam Spencer, Connecticut; Isaiah Stevens, Colorado State; Vonterius Woolbright, Western Carolina.

