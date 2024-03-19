NCAAW Tourney Scouting: #13 UC Irvine

The fourth seeded Gonzaga Women will take on thirteenth seeded UC Irvine in the first round on Saturday, March 23rd, at 7:30pm EST (editors note: i incurren incorrectly had this as 10:30 earlier) and be shown nationally on ESPN2. In preparation for that matchup, I wanted to take some time to look into the Anteaters and see what got them into the Big Dance.

Coming out of the Big West, UCI placed second in their conference regular season standings with a 23-8 overall record and 15-4 within the conference. They secured their ticket by winning the conference tournament over the fifth seeded UC Davis Aggies in a barn-burner that ended 53-39. This will be their second time in Big Dance with the first coming in the 94-95’ season where they bowed out in the first matchup to an eventual Final Four team, Stanford.

UC Irvine’s stats paint a picture of a fairly weak offensive squad with a stout defense. On the season, they have an average pace of 67.3, score just over 63 points per game, and hold their opponents to just 55 points per game. Their offensive net rating comes in at 93.2 and their defensive net rating slots in at 81.1. Comparatively, the Zags possess splits of 117.8 and 87.0.

UCI’s highest scoring game came in an overtime matchup against Long Beach State when they scored 86, although they scored sixteen points in the extra period so it’s better to look at their highest score in a regular time game, which was 79 against UC Davis. On the flipside, in their third game of the season against St. Mary’s, the squad scored just 37 points and went 1-21 from three point range. On the defensive end, they’ve held nine opponents to less than 40 points with their best performance coming against Cal Poly earlier this month when they held the Mustangs to just 31 points. Their worst defensive effort in regular time came against Colorado State and UCSD when the those teams scored 69 points.

As a team, the Anteaters shoot 45.5% from two point range, 174th nationally, and 26% from deep, 334th nationally. Expect this team to do most of their damage inside the arc as they average nearly 42 two point shots per game, 109th nationally, compared to just 17 attempts from three, 254th nationally. Their best shooter, and leading scorer, is Deja Lee who averages 13.9 points per game on 50.5% shooting from two and 34.8% from three with 6.5 and 5 attempts per game, respectively. While they may not shoot the ball particularly well, this squad grabs an impressive amount of offensive rebounds with 13.3 per game, a mark that ranks 57th in the nation. For comparison, the Zags average 12.9 per game.

On the defensive end, UCI holds their opponents to just 42.6% shooting from two and 31.4% from three. While it could be the conference they play in, the Anteaters allow opponents to shoot just 33 shots from inside the arc, a number that ranks 11th in the nation, compared to 18 shots from outside the arc, which ranks 132nd. This type of defense could favor the Zags as they tend to shoot a lot of three pointers average, 26.7 three pointers per game which ranks 46th nationally, while shooting a lower number of shots within the arc, only 37.9 two per game, which ranks 223rd nationally. Unfortunately, there is no full match available for viewing on YouTube that I could find (side note: check this channel for abbreviated games if you’re ever in need), but I was able to review some highlights (1, 2, 3) which shows that they tend to pack the paint, aggressively rotate, and go under screens so it’ll be interesting to watch the Zags on the perimeter.

Continuing with the defense analysis, the Anteaters average 10.4 steals per game, which ranks 33rd nationally, and contributes to their opponents averaging just over 19 turnovers per game. In their wins against Eastern Washington, Pacific, and New Mexico State, UC Irvine stole the ball 27 times and forced 57 turnovers. While Gonzaga only turned the ball over 11 times against Portland in the WCC Tournament championship game, they committed 18 and 19 turnovers in their loses against Washington State and Louisville, respectively, so avoiding those errors will be important.

While the Anteaters snag offensive rebounds at an impressive rate, they oddly enough do not perform well on the defensive boards as they only average 23 per game, which ranks 293rd nationally. This could be an area to exploit for the Bulldogs given that they average just under 13 offensive rebounds per game, although the way UCI looks to pack the paint with defenders could result in a poor second chance opportunity conversion rate, an issue that has been present across this season for the Zags.

As noted above, junior guard Deja Lee is the key player for this UCI team, but she’s more than just their offensive leader as she averages 2.2 assists per game, second on the team, and a team-high 2.5 steals per game.

Slotting behind her is the 6’1” senior swing player, Moulayna Johnson Sidi Baba. Despite averaging just 22.7 minutes per game, Sidi Baba averaged nearly 12 points and 7 rebounds per game this season. The reason for her minutes may relate to an injury sustained last season while at Miami (FL) as, since the start of March, she’s averaged 28 minutes per game and contributed 18 points and 9 rebounds in those five matchups.

Outside of these two players, the Anteaters don’t have any other players averaging more than 9 points per game, but I wouldn’t sleep on some of their other main contributors, including:

6’3” senior forward Nevaeh Parkinson who averages 17.6 mpg, 8.3 ppg, 6.6 rbg, and 0.8 bpg

5’7” senior guard Diaba Konate who averages 26.5 mpg, 7.6 ppg, 3.7 apg, and 2.1 spg

5’9” junior guard Nikki Tom who averages 32.5 mpg, 6.7 ppg, 3.8 rbg, and 1.9 spg

The Anteaters have played a few teams that the Zags have faced this season so let’s review how those matches went for them:

11/07/23: UCI 58 / Pepperdine 63 — UCI lost their opening game of the season against a Waves team that would ultimately finish 5-25 so not a good look. In that game, the Anteaters shot 18-63 overall and allowed Pepperdine to shoot 25-50 overall and 7-14 from deep. Let’s hope the Zags finish Saturday with that kind of efficiency (or better).

11/14/23: UCI 37 / St. Mary’s 52 — Sheesh. As noted above, this was Irvine’s lowest offensive output of the season and you can see why when looking at the boxscore: no players in double digits, 13-30 2FG, 1-21 3FG, 9 assists, and 14 turnovers. Interestingly, the Gaels had two other games this season in which they held their opponent to less than 50 points with both being Pepperdine. It’s tough to draw too many conclusions from games this early in the season, but this and the Pepperdine loss are major blemishes on this team’s resume.

11/20/23: UCI 71 / Eastern Washington 63 — This one is the most interesting to me because (a) EWU is a #14 seed in the tournament (b) nine days later, the Eagles would travel to Spokane and drop 80 points on the Zags. Irvine’s defense was able to hold Eastern to just 44% shooting on the night, which was substantially better than Gonzaga’s defense that allowed the Eagles to shoot 52% in their matchup.

11/25/23: UCI 66 / Pacific 60 — The Tigers did what they’ve done all season: foul a ton and commit even more turnovers. In this game, Pacific coughed up 21 turnovers, leading to 20 points, and committed 22 fouls, which led to 13 points from free throws. Honestly, I’m not sure if the Anteaters won this game or the Tigers lost it since they ended up shooting 14-26 from two point range, won the rebounding margin 27-21, and had 19 free throw attempts of which they made 14. On an unrelated note, I want to express my dislike for the Pacific Tigers and my desire for their program to be booted from the conference to be replaced with a real school like Seattle University or even Grand Canyon University.

As Lisa Fortier suggested during the Selection Sunday Interview, the loss against Portland could be a blessing because she was “glad we didn’t play bad and win because that tricks you.” Coach also talked about how the team has had some good practices and honest conversations so I’m quite optimistic about this team finishing Saturday’s game with a victory. What do you think? Anything else you want to know about the Anteaters before the matchup takes place?

How about the scouting report on their mascot, Peter the Anteater? How else would you know that this freak is listed as a “buff” 6’9”, which is crazy considering that the giant anteater only measures 5’11” from snout to tail, or that his astrological sign is Sagittarius or that that he’s pursuing a minor in Myrmecology, the study of ants.