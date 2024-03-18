Gonzaga Drops to #18 in the AP Poll

Gonzaga dropped one spot in the most recent AP Poll to #18 following the loss to Saint Mary’s in Las Vegas. The Zags had a total of 413 votes. After winning the West Coast Conference championship, Saint Mary’s moved up 6 spots to #15. The Gaels had a total of 568 votes.

The week 20 AP Poll heading into THE MADNESS! pic.twitter.com/PxICn7LbsZ — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 18, 2024

In KenPom, Gonzaga is #15 overall with a 121.0 adjusted offensive efficiency (#9) and a 99.4 adjust defensive efficiency (#46). In the NET rankings, Gonzaga finished #17 overall and 3-6 in Quad 1 opportunities.

Gonzaga received a #5 seed in the Midwest region and will play #12 McNeese State out of the Southland Conference in Salt Lake City, Utah on Thursday at 4:25 PM PT on TBS.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho