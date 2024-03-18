Zags Earn #5 Seed in Midwest Region

It sure is beautiful, isn’t it? I can’t stop looking at the NCAA March Madness bracket.

The bracket pic.twitter.com/X5pG3A8PlI — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 17, 2024

I was pleasantly surprised to find out that Gonzaga (25-7, 14-2) received a #5 seed and are going to be playing the first/second rounds somewhat close to the Pacific Northwest. I really thought they would end up as #7 seed but I’m not complaining. The Zags will face off in the first round against Will Wade and McNeese State (30-3, 17-1) in Salt Lake City, Utah on Thursday at 4:25 PM PT on TBS.

The Cowboys are a talented and high-flying team but they played an incredibly weak schedule. The Southland Conference champions went up against schools like College of Biblical Studies, Champion Christian, LaTourneau... Mississippi University of Women? I’m not even joking about that last one.

This is Gonzaga’s 26th straight NCAA Tournament appearance and they are looking for their 9th straight Sweet Sixteen appearance this postseason. I like the Zags’ part of the bracket a lot with fraudulent Purdue, A Tennessee squad that survives only on Dalton Knecht scoring 20+ points in order to win, and injury-depleted Kansas. Creighton is a bit worrisome to me.

Saint Mary’s grabbed a #5 seed as well in the West region and guess where they are playing? Right in Gonzaga’s backyard at the Spokane Arena against #12 Grand Canyon which I heard a lot of the local kids in the area go to. That’s going to be quite the hostile environment for the Gaels.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho