Zags WBB Earn the #4 Seed

After seeing their AP Poll rank drop at multiple points this season despite dominating WCC opponents, the Gonzaga Women finally got some respect yesterday as the Selection Committee earned handed the final #4 seed in the NCAA Tournament to the Bulldogs.

Not only does this seed represent the highest ever in program history, it comes with the added benefit of the team playing the first weekend in the friendly confines of the McCarthey Center. If you’re in Spokane (lucky you), be sure to grab your tickets with this link before they sell out!

There’s some familiar faces in this section of the bracket including #2 Stanford, who the Zags famously defeated earlier this year on the road, #5 Utah, the former school of both Brynna Maxwell and Naya Ojukwu (side note: where is she?), #8 Alabama, who the Zags took down in the Chancellor Classic, and #12 South Dakota State, who the Zags stomped in mid-December.

Here’s the Net Rankings of the teams in our section:

#1 Texas (30-4): 3rd

#2 Stanford (28-5): 4th

#3 NC State (27-6): 13th

#5 Utah (20-10): 11th

#6 Tennessee (19-12): 30th

#7 Iowa State (20-11): 33rd

#8 Alabama (23-9): 32nd

#9 Florida State (23-10): 43rd

#10 Maryland (19-13): 31st

#11 Green Bay (26-6): 50th

#12 South Dakota State (25-5): 55th

#13 UC Irvine (23-8): 123rd

#14 Chattanooga (26-4): 106th

#15 Norfolk State (26-5): 122nd

#16 Drexel (18-14): 165th

I plan on doing a deep dive into UC Irvine in the next day or so, but until then, what do you think of this team’s chances in this bracket?