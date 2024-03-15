Gonzaga and UConn to Play At MSG on December 14th

Two powerhouses in college basketball will meet up once again but this time on the biggest stage that the world has to offer. Gonzaga and UConn are set to play at Madison Square Garden on December 14th next season.

The two programs played each other this past December at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle and the Zags fell to the Huskies, 76-63. Before that, UConn beat Gonzaga in the 2023 Elite Eight, 82-54. Might even be a chance that these two face off against each other in the NCAA Tournament this season.

The Huskies are 5-2 in the all-time series with the Zags and have won three of the last four meetings. Tickets for next season’s game will be available in May, per a news release.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho