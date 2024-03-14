14 Zags Can’t Avoid the Upset

Well, that was a tough watch. Gonzaga came out against Portland not quite looking like themselves and, in a repeat of last year’s WCC Tournament championship, fell to the Pilots 66-67 on Tuesday afternoon.

Gonzaga had their worst overall shooting performance of the season as they went 26-70 (37%) and their second worst, tied with their first matchup against Portland, three point shooting as they only made 5 of their 20 attempts. While some of this relates to a lid seemingly being on the basket, the team really couldn’t generate great looks on a sizeable number of their opportunities. This can be seen in particular when realizing that Gonzaga had 0 fastbreak points in this game. I haven’t consistently commented on or tracked fastbreak points this season, but I don’t recall seeing a goose egg in this column during my game reviews. Additionally, Portland’s 3-2 zone seemed to confuse the Zags. While they were able to find the soft spots, the team seemed hesitant to pull the trigger when in those spots. While this changed a bit after the half, the team never really seemed capable of consistently breaking down the defense.

Despite all of these misses, Gonzaga grabbed 25 offensive rebounds, more than Portland’s total rebounding for the game, but could only turn this into 22 second chance points. I’ve talked about this team’s struggle with effectively converting their second chance opportunities in games past, but to get only 0.88 points per offensive rebound is rough. Additionally, It’s crazy to see a rebounding differential of 42-24 and realize that the team winning that battle ended up losing.

While the Bulldogs secured the ball better compared to the game against Pacific with only 14 turnovers, they could only register 15 assists, their second lowest of the season. It’s clear that exceeding this number will be essential for victories in the NCAA Tournament as the team’s three losses have all featured 15 or lower assists.

Against my better judgement, I’m going to very plain about this: I don’t think Gonzaga knows how to break a full court press. They don’t inbound the ball well consistently against it, they don’t generate enough off the ball movement to create open passes, and, outside of the Truongs, no player seems willing to dribble or pass against it. While this showed itself clearly against the Pilots, I’ve seen this pattern against other teams employing such defense across this season with the Arizona game coming immediately to my mind. I’m going to be worried if the Zags come up against a team in the NCAA Tournament that likes to press.

Despite all these negatives, I want to be clear, Portland played out of their mind. Their 26-48 (54%) overall shooting represents their third highest of the season while their 7-14 (50%) three point shooting marks their highest of the 23-24’ season. This follows a trend for the Pilots during the WCC tournament as in their three games, they’ve shot 53% overall and 40% from deep, which is a sizeable jump from their regular season averages of 42% overall and 30% from three. To have such a poor performance from the Zags, Portland play at such aberrant levels, and only lose by a single point after a missed three pointer in the dying seconds of the match means that this Bulldogs team is clearly destined for more.

So, I want to close out this article by celebrating the good moments from Tuesday.

Esther with the team’s only three pointer in the first quarter. I loved her confidence and form with this shot. If Callie’s going to be out for the NCAA Tournament, I really hope Little can do this a couple times each game.

Nothing better than watching these two connect on the court and we’re going to need to see this much more during the Big Dance.

Yvonne is a force. The country knows and we know. Let’s hope she bounces back from her 8-20 shooting performance for this team’s Tournament run.

Despite this loss, the NCAA Net Rankings still have the Zags ranked 12th and ESPN’s bracketology still has the Zags listed as a 4 seed. If the team were awarded this seed, it would represent highest ever in program history and allow them to host the NCAA Tournament in Spokane. Let’s hope this sticks.

What did you think about the game? Am I being a little harsh?