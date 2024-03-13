2024 WCC All-Tournament Team Announced

Congratulations to both Ryan Nembhard and Anton Watson of Gonzaga who were named to the West Coast Conference’s All-Tournament team. The three other players named to the squad come from Saint Mary’s (Aidan Mahaney, Mitchell Saxen, Augustas Marciulionas). No other players from any other schools in the conference were honored which I’m totally fine with.

What I’m not totally okay with is naming Marciluinas the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament over Mahaney. Marciluinas scored 13 points on 5-11 FG/1-3 3PT and 8 assists against Gonzaga in the WCC Championship. Mahaney scored 21 points on 9/15 FG/5-7 3PT and was the clear reason the Gaels actually won that game over the Zags.

The league really screwed up this season when it came to naming the individual awards and now the best player in the tournament. Changes need to be made on how this voting process occurs.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho