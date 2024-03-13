Saint Mary’s Wins the 2024 WCC Championship Over Gonzaga, 69-60

It was the annual rubber match between the consistent top two teams in the West Coast Conference, nothing new for the shining lights of Las Vegas. Gonzaga versus Saint Mary’s was appointment television due to the level of physicality each team brought but, in the end, the team that was predicted to win the the conference at the beginning of the season came out as the top dawg.

Aidan Mahaney (23 points on 9-15 FG and 5-7 3PT) has had his struggles with his shot selection throughout his sophomore season but not at the Orleans Arena this time around. He finally gave the Gaels that offensive spark in a big moment they were looking for. Once Graham Ike (10 points on 5-12 FG, 5 rebounds, 4 personal fouls) had to leave the game with foul trouble the first time, Mitchell Saxen (19 points on 6-15 and 7-12 FT, 15 rebounds, 2 steals) took advantage done low. That eventually opened up the floor and gave more room for Mahaney to operate. He wasn’t missing from deep, completely locked in out on the perimeter. After that, the Zags were just playing catch up the rest of the way.

You couldn’t have been blessed with more opportunities if you’re Gonzaga to get back in that game under two minutes. I mean, Saint Mary’s wan handing them chance and chance for a while there. Right when I was ready to give my hope right back, another mistake by the Zags came across my eye.

Besides him getting too jump happy and not keeping his feet on the ground on shot fakes, Ike was also forcing some looks that I haven’t seen him take much this season. Why now in the biggest game of the season to date? The pull-up, fadeaway jumpers and missed bunnies were something that bothered me throughout this matchup. He struggled mightily in this WCC tournament compared to how he was playing in the past seven games or so.

Rebounding was a vital point of success for Saint Mary’s coming into the game and one of the biggest reasons they won this matchup. Everyone knows how great Gonzaga is on the glass and Randy Bennett told his squad that a full effort was needed on this facet of the game in order to come out on top. The Gaels beat the Zags by a large margin of 39-22 on the boards, 12 of those being offensive boards. In general, Saint Mary’s size on the interior and high-level guard play proved to be too much for Gonzaga and make this team a real threat in March.

In his last two games coming into this championship game, Ryan Nembhard had dished out 22 assists to only 1 turnover. I don’t want to say he struggled cause he didn’t as he finished with 13 points on 6-14 FG/1-3 3PT and 11 assists/4 turnovers in 40 minutes of play. It wasn’t his best that we’ve seen out him recently, especially not the best out of Nolan Hickman (6 points on 3-8 FG/-3 3PT and 1 assist/1 turnover). Gonzaga’s backcourt simply got outplayed by Saint Mary’s. In order to succeed in the postseason, you’re guard play needs to be top notch and has no room for error. Experience goes a long way in March and I think this was a good learning moment for those two.

It was a season-low point total for the Zags at 60. For this high-powered of an offensive engine that the Zags possess, it’s saying a whole lot on Saint Mary’s defensive authority they have shown throughout this season. In general, it was just a heck of a performance on both ends of the floor from the Gaels.

The Gaels have now won 17 of its last 18 games since starting the season at a record of 8-6. This was Saint Mary’s first WCC Tournament title since 2019 and their third consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance which is the longest streak in school history.

Saint Mary’s was the best team in the WCC and they proved it against Gonzaga in the highest stage this conference has to offer. It seems as if Saint Mary’s is starting to catch up to the competitiveness edge that Gonzaga has always had over the WCC (the Gaels are 4-4 against the Zags in the last 8 meetings and were 4-22 from 2012-2022).

Gonzaga (25-7, 14-2) now moves to 3-6 in Quad 1 opportunities on the season while Saint Mary’s (26-7, 15-1) is 5-3. Up next, Selection Sunday on CBS at 3 PM PT. I expect the Gaels to be anywhere from a #6 to an #8 seed while the Zags should be anywhere from a #7 to a #9 seed.

