14 Zags WBB Head to the WCC Tourney Final to Face Portland

They don’t ask you how, they ask how many. I’d imagine some cliche like that has to be ringing around the locker room after the Zags defeated Pacific yesterday afternoon in the semi-final match, 72-61.

Those 72 points by the Bulldogs represents their fifth lowest output of the season and only their twelfth game under 80 points across this thirty-two game campaign. While the shooting wasn’t great (44% overall), the biggest thing that stood out to me during the game and the boxscore relates to turnovers. Those 23 mistakes take the cake for the most all year and led to 24 points by the Tigers. Kaylynne Truong had a rough game on this end as she coughed up the ball 6 times, her most all season, but it wasn’t just her as everyone who played more than twenty minutes gave up the rock more than two times.

On the positive end, the squad converted 9-29 (43%) of their three pointers and we watched two players secure double doubles. In particular, Eliza Hollingsworth looked great as she led the team in scoring with 20 points on 4-7 2FG and 3-6 3FG while contributing 12 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block. After hearing from the commenters that she was in a boot earlier this week, seeing her play well means a lot for this squad going forward. Yvonne Ejim had another solid game with her 18 points and team-high 13 rebounds, seven of which came on the offensive end.

I try not to complain about officiating for various reasons, but Coach Fortier’s comments about the refs not calling anything down low really stood out to me. While Gonzaga ended the game with more fouls than Pacific, I really think that the officiating crew miscalled a number of opportunities that have been whistled across this season (see the clips below). One that stands out was when Kayleigh Truong got absolutely taken down Cecilia Holmberg early in the third quarter and as Kayleigh went to the bench, she was visibly frustrated in a way I haven’t seen from her this year. However, Fortier is right: it’s baskets not complaints. As the announcers said, someone has to make that into a t-shirt.

Finishing through the contact pic.twitter.com/ilxrXDvWvf — Gonzaga Women's Basketball (@ZagWBB) March 11, 2024

The Bulldogs will be taking on Portland this afternoon at 4pm EST for the WCC Conference Tournament. While the Zags don’t need a victory in this game to secure their NCAA Tournament ticket, securing a win is likely essential to them being awarded a top 4 seed come Selection Sunday, their first in program history.

In their semi-final matchup against the second seeded Santa Clara Broncos that ended 63-61, the Pilots mounted the comeback with a strong third quarter after trailing 30-18 at half. Portland did this by slowing the game down (pace of 62.9) and allowed their bigs, Masie Burnham and Kennedy Dickie, to cook. Masie led her team in points with 17 while Kennedy wasn’t far behind with 15 of her own in addition to a team-high 11 rebounds.

The last time Portland and Gonzaga met about two weeks ago, the Bulldogs absolutely housed the Pilots 90-50 so while a victory is expected for our team, I’d imaging the opposition will be looking for an upset as they did in last year’s championship game. No player from Portland will be more motivated than senior Masie Burnham who finished that last matchup in Spokane with 1 point, 0 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, and 4 turnovers given that in the 22-23’ WCC Tournament championship she dropped 19 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals, and 2 assists.

Playing for a championship today



Portland

Las Vegas

The Orleans

⏰ 1 p.m.

Live Stats: https://t.co/pw30jcr6tA

TV: ESPNU and ESPN+ (https://t.co/YxPHsHjpC5)#GoZags pic.twitter.com/SXmd0xWDBT — Gonzaga Women's Basketball (@ZagWBB) March 12, 2024

Make sure you tune in this afternoon at 1pm PST / 4pm EST on ESPNU and ESPN+ to catch the final and hit the comments below with your thoughts on the Pacific game and the open thread against Portland.