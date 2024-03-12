1 Saint Mary’s and #2 Gonzaga Battle for the WCC Title

The Zags are now getting ready for their 27th straight West Coast Conference championship game. It will be the 14th meeting in the title game between #17 Gonzaga (25-6, 14-2) and #23 Saint Mary’s (25-7, 15-1). The Zags lead the series 10-3. What’s at stake this time around? Gonzaga’s fifth consecutive WCC tournament title and Saint Mary’s first WCC tournament title since 2019.

Randy Bennett has yet another loaded roster from top to bottom. The Gaels have experienced guard play in Aidan Mahaney (13.6 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 2.6 APG) whose the go-to scoring option and Augustus Marciulionis (12.4 PPG on 44.0 FG%, 5.2 APG, 3.3 RPG, 1.3 SPG) acts as the distributor on offense for Saint Mary’s. They also have legitimate size led by the overwhelming defender in Mitchell Saxen (11.5 PPG on 55.6 FG%, 7.3 RPG, 1.4 BPG). He’s the load down on the low block and a fantastic rim protector. That’s the total recipe for success in the NCAA Tournament that the Gaels possess.

Joshua Jefferson is out for the season with a knee injury which is a major loss for the Gaels. He brings everything to the table, similar to what Anton Watson is for the Zags. The forward was replaced by Mason Forbes (5.0 PPG on 69.7 FG%, 2.4 RPG) in the starting lineup. He brings major defensive energy and does most of his work as a slasher towards the rim on the offensive end.

Alex Ducas (10.2 PPG on 45.9 FG%/44.7 3PT%, 5.6 RPG, 2.0 APG) will also have to take on more of the scoring load as well who is playing his 13th career game against Gonzaga. Against Santa Clara in the WCC quarterfinals, the Aussie was burning the net down from deep. He scored 21 points on 7-11 3PT in the dominating victory over the Broncos, 79-65.

What scare me the most is how disciplined Saint Mary’s is on defense. Here are some numbers to throw at you: 1st in the NCAA in rebounding margin at 11.0. 2nd in the NCAA in scoring defense at 58.7 PPG. 8th in the NCAA in field goal percentage defense at .393 FG%.

The Zags find most of its production coming from inside the paint but those buckets near the rim are going to be hard to come by this time around. Really interested to see how Graham Ike attacks the Gaels’ frontcourt (specifically the matchup with Mitchell Saxen who is second in the WCC in blocked shots) and if he can continue his impressive stretch of play as of late. Harry Wessels (4.4 PPG on 62.8 FG%, 3.6 RPG) was in uniform for Saint Mary’s and was no longer wearing the sling but didn’t go through pregame warmups against Santa Clara yesterday. If he can give it a go, it would be a massive improvement to the frontcourt’s depth for the Gaels.

It will be a chess match between Randy Bennett and Mark Few, per usual. Who will make the right adjustments in the second half?

Saint Mary’s record -

#23 25-7, 15-1 (W vs Stanislaus State, W vs New Mexico, L vs Weber State, L vs San Diego State, L vs Xavier, W vs Davidson, L vs Utah, L vs Boise State, W vs Cleveland State, W @ #13 Colorado State, W vs UNLV, W vs Middle Tennessee, W vs Northern Kentucky, L vs Missouri State, W vs Kent State, W @ San Diego, W @ LMU, W vs Portland, W @ Santa Clara, W @ USF, W vs Pacific, W vs LMU, W vs Santa Clara, W @ Gonzaga, W @ Pacific, W @ Portland, W vs Pepperdine, W vs USF, W vs San Diego, W @ Pepperdine, L vs #23 Gonzaga, W vs Santa Clara in WCC semifinals)

Key stats -

74.4 PPG

58.7 points allowed (3rd in the nation)

46.9 FG%

35.4 3P%

67.8 FT%

39.6 RPG (23rd in the nation)

16.2 APG (29th in the nation)

6.6 SPG

4.0 BPG

10.0 TO

KenPom rankings -

#21 overall

115.2 adjusted offensive efficiency (#46)

96.0 adjusted defensive efficiency (#16)

Key player to watch for -

Aidan Mahaney (sophomore, guard) - 13.6 PPG on 38.6 FG% and 34.7 3PT%, 2.7 RPG, 2.6 APG

He’s shooting at a much lower percentage compared to his outstanding freshman campaign but is still finding ways to score with his wide range of diverse offensive attacks. The combo guard does a great job of playing under control, changing pace, getting into the lane, and operating the offense. Mahaney is as talented as a shot-maker at all the different levels you will find playing in the West Coast Conference this season.

Gonzaga is looking to extend their winning streak to ten straight before finding out their NCAA Tournament destination on Selection Sunday. A WCC Tournament crown would do a lot for this team’s confidence before heading into the Big Dance. Graham Ike and Anton Watson are also looking to prove they deserved the conference’s Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year award over both Augustus Marciulionis and Mitchell Saxen. The Zags and the Gaels will get it started on ESPN at 6 PM PT in Las Vegas tonight.

Odds: Gonzaga is a 3 point favorite over Saint Mary’s, O/U is 138.5, moneyline for Gonzaga is -166 and +140 for Saint Mary’s (according to DraftKings - Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho