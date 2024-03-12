Mark Few’s Second Half Adjustments Once Again Overcome the Dons, 89-77

The Kennel South was rocking, what’s new? It always blows my mind how loud in favor of #17 Gonzaga (25-6, 14-2) that the Orleans Arena can get. S/O to all the students and fans who made the trip to Las Vegas. As for the start to this one, an alley-oop from Ryan Nembhard to a cutting Anton Watson on the baseline is quite the way to open up the postseason.

It’s hard to beat a team three times in a season, especially that USF (23-10, 11-5) squad. The Dons had much control of the first half until about the last four minutes. Everyone knows better, no lead is ever safe when you’re playing the Zags. Especially when you got Mark Few in your halftime locker room making the adjustments.

Jonathan Mogbo of USF doesn’t seem to play as aggressive against Gonzaga as he does against any other conference opponents. He still did a lot of the dirty work, putting up 10 points on 5-6 FG, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1 block. Malik Thomas was also not going down with a fight. I respect the heart he plays with, Thomas left it all out on the floor. The USC transfer finished with 22 points on 7-17 FG/2-6 3PT/6-8 FT, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists.

It was yet another offensive clinic from the Zags and the lead guard was absolutely locked in. Ryan Nembhard (16 points on 5-10 FG/2-3 3PT/4-4 FT, 12 assists/0 turnovers, 6 rebounds, and 2 steals) was killing the two-man game. It opens up endless possibilities for the Zags when he can operate that way. He was in TOTAL control of the floor against USF and getting everyone involved. It seemed that there was no getting this kid out of his rhythm.

What a pass from Ryan Nembhard through traffic pic.twitter.com/YGcqRXx0rc — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) March 12, 2024

Ben Gregg (17 points on 5-9 F/4-7 3PT/3-4 FT, 11 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block) was channeling his inner-Killian Tillie which is fitting in the Sin City. He was attacking the glass, nothing new there from him but his ability knock down three-pointer after three-pointer was something to behold. There was a stretch there where he couldn’t miss when acting as the trailer on the break or when he was popping out at the top of the key.

Anton Watson played with a purpose, I wonder what he has to be so mad about towards this conference. He was guarding 1 through 5 and getting in the passing lanes consistently. On offense, it was bully ball time from the big fella. Watson was forcing himself towards the rim and looking for second chance opportunities on the glass.

You know you have a dangerous offensive squad when the leading scorer in the game drops an oh so quiet 20 points on 7-11 FG/2-3 3PT/4-4FT. What seemed like a silent performance coming from Nolan Hickman slipped right past me. To go along with that, the stud from Seattle also dished out 6 assists and grabbed 4 rebounds.

What made this win so spectacular is the way that Gonzaga as a whole took care of the rock. They were solid all night, making minimal mistakes and not giving anymore opportunities to USF than they deserved. As a team, the Zags only turned the ball over 3 total times.

30 straight times now that Gonzaga has been USF dating all the way back to 2012. It’s also now 17 straight 25+ win seasons for this program which is an NCAA record. The road doesn’t get any easier now with the third round battle between Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s going down tonight at 6:00 PM PT on ESPN for the West Coast Conference title and NCAA Tournament seeding implications.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho