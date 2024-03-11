Gonzaga Moves up to #17 in the AP Poll

Even without playing a game this past week, #17 Gonzaga managed to move up two spots in the most recent AP Poll. The Zags received 511 total votes. #23 Saint Mary’s also moved up two spots after receiving 306 total votes. Those two programs have a chance to battle for the West Coast Conference championship tomorrow if Gonzaga can beat USF and Saint Mary’s takes care of Santa Clara in the semifinals tonight.
NEW: College Basketball AP Poll https://t.co/x0juiASX9l pic.twitter.com/ykYlign9iT— On3 (@On3sports) March 11, 2024
In KenPom, Gonzaga ranks #15 overall with a 121.1 adjusted offensive efficiency (#9) and a 99.1 adjust defensive efficiency (#39). In the NET rankings, Gonzaga is #16 overall and 3-5 in Quad 1 opportunities.
As of right now, Gonzaga is predicted as a #7 seed according to Joe Lunardi of ESPN as well as Mike DeCourcy of FOX Sports. Jerry Palm of CBS Sports has the Zags as a #8 seed.
Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho
