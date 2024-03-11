Gonzaga Moves up to #17 in the AP Poll

Even without playing a game this past week, #17 Gonzaga managed to move up two spots in the most recent AP Poll. The Zags received 511 total votes. #23 Saint Mary’s also moved up two spots after receiving 306 total votes. Those two programs have a chance to battle for the West Coast Conference championship tomorrow if Gonzaga can beat USF and Saint Mary’s takes care of Santa Clara in the semifinals tonight.

In KenPom, Gonzaga ranks #15 overall with a 121.1 adjusted offensive efficiency (#9) and a 99.1 adjust defensive efficiency (#39). In the NET rankings, Gonzaga is #16 overall and 3-5 in Quad 1 opportunities.

As of right now, Gonzaga is predicted as a #7 seed according to Joe Lunardi of ESPN as well as Mike DeCourcy of FOX Sports. Jerry Palm of CBS Sports has the Zags as a #8 seed.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho