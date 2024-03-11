1 Gonzaga Faces #3 USF in the WCC Semifinals

#17 Gonzaga (24-6, 14-2) is looking to complete the three game season sweep over USF at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. The Zags have had legitimate success as the #2 seed in the West Coast Conference tournament under Mark Few since 2000 (six times and have gone 14-1 with five championships). Not only is a trip to the WCC championship on the line for the Zags but NCAA Tournament seeding implications as well.

As of right now, Gonzaga is predicted as a #7 seed according to Joe Lunardi of ESPN as well as Mike DeCourcy of FOX Sports. Jerry Palm of CBS Sports has the Zags as a #8 seed. A win over USF and Saint Mary’s could move up 1, maybe 2 seeds in the NCAA Tournament. A #5 seed in the Spokane region would be the dream scenario.

Gonzaga handled USF at the Chase Center pretty easily, 86-68. The Zags had control right from the tip-off while shooting an astonishing 30-48 from the field (62.5 FG%). 52 points in the paint came from Gonzaga while USF had a mere 32 points. The reason for that has to with Graham Ike’s inside presence on both ends of the floor. He’s been on a tear as of late having scored 20+ points in seven straight games while grabbing 6.1 RPG and blocking 1.4 BPG during that stretch. Ike is also second in field goal percentage in the WCC at 62.0 FG% behind Jonathan Mogbo at 64.3 FG%.

Since the loss at Santa Clara in the beginning of the regular season, Gonzaga’s offense has been on absolute fire. USF’s has been on point for most of the season as well. These are the West Coast Conference’s top two scoring offenses as Gonzaga averages 85.6 PPG (6th in the nation) and USF averages 77.9 (70th in the nation) so expect a lot of buckets. The Zags and the Dons have similar playing styles with their quick pace and ball movement plus the dribble handoffs in their halfcourt sets.

Chris Gerlufsen has a diversity of talent on his deep roster (Jonathan Mogbo, Mike Sharavjamts, Marcus Williams, Malik Thomas, Ryan Beasley). What really stands out is their size and discipline on the defensive end. USF is one of the more physical teams that Gonzaga have come across in league play. On offense, you always have to keep your head on a swivel. Everyone is moving without the ball, never standing still. The Dons love to cut and cut hard. Plus, USF has a bit of an advantage with the former Zag in Kyle Bankhead being on the coaching staff. He’s the key scout in this specific matchup.

San Francisco’s record -

23-9, 11-5 (W vs Bethesda, W vs Saint Francis, L @ Boise State, L vs Grand Canyon, W vs DePaul, W vs Purdue Fort Wayne, W vs Minnesota, L @ Arizona State, W @ Vanderbilt, W vs New Orleans, W vs Seattle, L vs Utah State, W vs Northern Arizona, W vs Fresno State, W vs Mississippi Valley State, W @ Pacific, W @ San Diego, W vs Portland, W vs Loyola Marymount, L vs Saint Mary’s, L @ Gonzaga, W @ Portland, W vs Pacific, W vs San Diego, W vs Pacific, W @ Pepperdine, W vs Santa Clara, W @ LMU, L @ #18 Saint Mary’s, W vs Pepperdine, L vs #23 Gonzaga, L @ Santa Clara, W vs Portland in the WCC quarterfinals)

Key stats -

77.9 PPG (70th in the nation)

65.8 points allowed (20th in the nation)

49.0 FG% (18th in the nation)

35.4 3P%

75.8 FT% (43rd in the nation)

34.0 RPG

16.0 APG (34th in the nation)

8.5 SPG (34th in the nation)

3.4 BPG

11.6 TO

KenPom rankings -

#70 overall

110.2 adjusted offensive efficiency (#105)

98.5 adjusted defensive efficiency (#33)

Key player -

Jonathan Mogbo (junior, forward) - 14.5 PPG on 64.3 FG% (leads WCC), 10.2 RPG (13th in the nation), 3.5 APG, 1.6 SPG (leads WCC)

If you think a guy at his size shouldn’t possess the ball-handling and passing skills he has, there is a reason why he does. Before his major growth spurt in college, Mogbo was a guard in high school so that’s why his play has developed and expanded over time. I see a sort of mix between Draymond Green and Brandon Clarke in his current game.

The walking double-double is an extremely efficient offensive player inside the arc. He cleans the glass well on both ends of the floor and generates many second-chance points for himself as well as his teammates.

I love the matchup between Mogbo and Anton Watson. Both are players who do a lot of everything on the floor, sort of utility men for their respective squads.

USF is in search of a signature victory over a team they haven’t beaten since 2012. Gonzaga is rolling as of late having won eight straight. What’s going to give? You can catch the action on ESPN2 at 8:30 PM PT. I know, it’s going to be a long night so get whatever it is that keeps you up ready.

Odds: Gonzaga is a 9 point favorite over USF, O/U is 149.5, moneyline for Gonzaga is -455 and +350 for USF (according to DraftKings - Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)

