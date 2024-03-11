15 Zags WBB Kick-Off Their WCC Tournament

After receiving the double-bye because of their undefeated conference record, the Women will get their first game this afternoon in Vegas against Pacific. The matchup will be shown on ESPN+ and start at 3pm EST.

The Zags have faced off against Pacific twice this season with the first matchup being a blowout of epic proportion, 104-39, and the second representing the smallest margin of victory for the Women in this year’s conference run, 91-78.

Coming into the tournament as the #5 seed, Pacific has earned their spot today after defeating USD 72-66 on Friday and downing USF 76-71 on Saturday.

Against the Toreros, senior forward Cecilia Holmberg led her team in scoring with 19 points on 7-12 FG, 2-4 3FG, and 3-3 FT while contributing 7 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 blocks. As a team, the Tigers shot 28-69 (41%) overall and took 15 threes, making just 5 (33%). Interestingly, they went just 11-19 (58%) from the charity stripe, which represents their second-lowest performance at the line all season. Thankfully though, the Tigers would escape punishment for their free throw woes because they committed only 10 turnovers, their third lowest of the season, and USD couldn’t hit their threes (2-11)

Against the Dons, senior guard Kadie Deaton took the reins as she scored 18 points on 6-13 FG, 1-2 3FG, and 5-6 FT to go along with 8 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal. In this game, the Tigers’ shooting was on display as they went 30-63 overall (48%) and 7-14 from deep (50%), but they almost lost this matchup as they committed 14 turnovers and sent USF to the free throw line 20 times, which, fortunately for the Tigers, the Dons could only convert 11 of those attempts.

Despite their blowout defeat to Gonzaga in early February, Pacific is a quality team that boasts five players averaging double-digit scoring and a plus sixth option off the bench in Rosie Schweizer. Outside of being a multi-faceted scoring offense, the Tigers boast two All-WCC Team Selections this year. Junior guard Anaya James was selected to the All-WCC Women’s Basketball First Team because of her 11.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game average across conference play while junior center Elizabeth Elliot was selected to the All-WCC Women’s Basketball Second Team because of her 13.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game average throughout conference play. In their rematch against the Zags a little less than a month ago, those two players led their team in scoring with 13 and 14, respectively, while James posted 9 assists and Elliot put her numbers up in just seventeen minutes.

In their last game against Pacific in Stockton, the Bulldogs’ defense struggled quite a bit and those 78 points allowed amounted to their third highest of the season, behind only Eastern Washington (Big Sky Conference regular season champions) and Louisville (currently #24 in the AP Poll). While the offense clearly performed well against the Tigers in their two previous matches, the defense will likely determine the outcome today. Thankfully, the Zags have made great strides since their last outing against Pacific as in their last three games, no team has scored more than 48 points and they’ve held their opponents to an average of 32% shooting overall and 22% from deep.

If Gonzaga wins this game, they will be taking on either the number two seed in Santa Clara (12-4) or the number three seed, Portland (9-6), tomorrow at 4pm EST.