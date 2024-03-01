23 Gonzaga Starts off Vital Week With Victory at the Chase Center, 86-68

What a wildly USF crowd it was at the home of the Golden State Warriors, I was glad to be apart of it. It started off sloppy in the first half between the Zags and the Dons (similar to how it was the first time these two met back in Spokane) but I’m sure if it had to do with the bright lights of the Chase Center. A different Gonzaga squad came it out in the second half. I have said it before and I’ll say it again, Mark Few’s halftime adjustments stay undefeated.

His game plan from the tip was to feed the beast in Graham Ike (26 points on 9-12 FG, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 steal). Ike was the source of offense for majority of his time on the floor in the first half. Can we talk about how great he’s been from the free throw line this season? A perfect 8-8 FT tonight against the Dons! And as a team, 23-28 from the charity stripe for the Zags. If you don’t leave points off the board like that, you put your team in that much of a better position to win games.

The presence down low continues to be a strong point for the Zags this season. It’s strange to see cause it has seemed much more balanced in the past, more three-pointers going down. Anyways, Gonzaga beat USF in the paint by an unbelievable 52-32. Most of that has to do with Ike’s big body and footwork. When he gets that many touches down low as he did with the positioning he had against the Dons, more times than not Gonzaga will come out on top. Not just because of him getting buckets right at the rim but the fact that the floor opens up more for his surrounding teammates. That’s been a real trend for the Zags throughout this season. It’s actually been now six straight games with 20+ points for the WCC POY favorite.

Gonzaga’s guards got outplayed by USF’s guards (Marcus Williams - 11 points on 5-12 FG/1-5 3PT, 6 assists, 4 steals and Malik Thomas - 23 points on 8-16 FG/4-6 3PT) at the start but Nolan Hickman (22 points on 7-12 FG/2-6 3PT/6-6 FT and 2 steals) turned it on in the second half. When the offense goes through his hands, this team’s ceiling is at its highest. He’s been the spark that the Zags have needed with this surge of high play after that Santa Clara loss back in January. The dude’s confidence is at an all-time and it couldn’t have come at a more perfect time as we head into March.

I’m a San Francisco resident so I got to give props to the program in my backyard, I hope the Dons put on more games like this. Jonathan Mogbo (14 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists) is the difference maker for the Dons. He brings so much to the table through his passing, aggression on the offensive boards, and skill inside the perimeter. It wasn’t enough for this high-powered Gonzaga squad but if USF wants to make a run in the WCC tournament, it has to continue to be centered around him.

Gonzaga is now 2-5 in Quad 1 opportunities with another on the horizon. The entire squad seems to have a new swagger about them but it doesn’t get any easier on this Bay Area road trip to end the regular season against #17 Saint Mary’s.

It’s simple. Win in Moraga and you’re in the NCAA Tournament. Lose and you have to win the conference tournament in Las Vegas if you want to be dancin’. Can you think of any better implications? The regular season finale goes down at 7 PM PT on ESPN on Saturday. I’ll see you there once again for my Gonzaga fans in the Bay Area.

