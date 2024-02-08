Isiah Harwell Moves Official Visit to February 23rd

Isiah Harwell has moved his official visit date from February 3rd to February 23rd. Gonzaga will be hosting Santa Clara on February 24th.

Texas, North Carolina, Alabama, Baylor, UCLA, Cal, Houston and Idaho State are all in the mix for Harwell. The Zags and the Tar Heels seem like the frontrunners for the Idaho native.

The 6’5” 2025 shooting guard has extreme athleticism and tough shot making abilities. He offers size and versatility for the future Gonzaga backcourt. Harwell is #11 in the ESPN60.

A player on the the current Gonzaga roster who may be the most familiar of his game is Nolan Hickman as both attended Wasatch Academy in Utah. Hickman graduated from the school back in 2021.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho