Kelly Olynyk Traded to the Toronto Raptors

Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji are heading from the Utah Jazz to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Otto Porter Jr., Kira Lewis and a 2024 first round pick, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. This trade goes down just hours before the NBA trade deadline.

The Toronto native has averaged 8.1 PPG on 56.2 FG% and 42.9 3PT, 5.1 RPG and a 4.4 APG in 50 games this season with Utah. His contract is up after this season and the Raptors will most likely not to make the playoffs with their record being 18-33. Olynyk has to really impress the front office if he wants to get extended in the summer and stay in his home country.

This is Olynyk’s sixth NBA team in his 11-year career (Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons, Utah Jazz, Toronto Raptors).

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho