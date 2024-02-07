Portland @ Gonzaga Preview

Nothing crazy should be happening from the Kennel tonight but you never know. Let’s learn from our mistakes and get back on track with a trip to Kentucky going down this weekend. This matchup can be a good opportunity to tune/tighten things up.

This Portland program took a dip from Year 1 to Year 3 in the Shantay Legans era with the main rotation mostly being filled with underclassmen. Still, a lot of promise is being displayed from what I have seen and Legans has the Pilots heading in the general right direction.

Tyler Harris (11.8 PPG on 46.3 FG% and 37.0 3PT%) has missed the last two games with a lingering ankle injury and if he can’t go once again, the Pilots are put in an extremely tough spot against the Zags. He has earned West Coast Conference Freshman of the Week honors three times this season and is in the running for the WCC Freshman of the Year award alongside Gonzaga’s Braden Huff (also has three WCC Freshman of the Week honors this season)

Harris ranks seventh nationally among freshmen in rebounds (7.3 RPG) and his four double-doubles are tied for fifth best in the country for freshmen. He would bring a major size advantage against our backcourt at 6”8”. He looks to be a star in the conference next season.

Portland’s record -

9-15, 3-6 (W vs Long Beach State, W vs Lewis and Clark, W vs UC Riverside, L vs Tennessee State, L @ Nevada W vs Willamette, L vs Utah, L @ Portland State, W vs Wyoming, L vs Air Force, L @ North Dakota State, W @ North Dakota, L vs Grand Canyon, L @ Hawaii, L vs UMass, L vs Temple, W vs Pacific, L @ Saint Mary’s, L @ USF, L @ Santa Clara, L vs San Diego, L @ LMU, L vs USF, W @ Pacific, W vs Pepperdine)

73.5 PPG

80.2 points allowed

44.9 FG%

35.3 3P%

71.1 FT%

34.0 RPG (tied for 332nd in the nation)

14.1 APG

4.6 SPG

2.4 BPG

13.1 TO

KenPom rankings -

#298 overall

103.9 adjusted offensive efficiency (#227)

114.7 adjusted defensive efficiency (#335)

Key player to watch for -

Tyler Robertson (senior, guard) - 16.5 PPG on 46.4 FG% and 35.9 3PT%, 3.8 APG, 3.7 RPG, 1.0 SPG

Robertson leads the Pilots and ranks second in the WCC in scoring and minutes per game (35.0 MPG) as well as fifth in assists and field goal percentage. The star senior is the is known for exploding offensively having scored 24+ points on four different occasions this season. He’s the focal point for Portland and will need to be shadowed all game long. Robertson has the green light to shoot wherever he is on the floor.

Earlier tip at 5 PM PT on CBS Sports Network so make sure to clock out of work and get to a TV. A lot more nice to deal with rather than having to stay up late during the week.

