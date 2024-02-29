23 Gonzaga vs San Francisco Preview (Chase Center)

Gonzaga fans should be happy that this game will not be played in War Memorial Gym that sits a mere 3,000. The fans are right on top of you and the Zags usually have a tough time in that packed site. Plus, it will still be a Quad 1 opportunity even though it’s on a neutral site and the Dons are ranked #54 in the NET. This is going to be great exposure for the USF program at the Chase Center on the national stage.

It’s expected for the ticket sales to push over 6,000. The Dons have sold out their reserved student section of 1,200 seats. It looks like it’s going to be a great crowd.

Since the loss at Santa Clara, Gonzaga’s offense has been on absolute fire. USF’s has been on point for most of the season as well. These are the West Coast Conference’s top two scoring offenses as Gonzaga averages 86.1 PPG (6th in the nation) and USF averages 79.0 (62nd in the nation) so expect a lot of buckets. The Zags and the Dons have similar playing styles with their quick pace and ball movement plus the dribble handoffs in their halfcourt sets. In the first matchup between these two programs this season, the play was sloppy all over the place but I expect it to be tuned up quite a bit.

Chris Gerlufsen has a diversity of talent on his deep roster (Jonathan Mogbo, Mike Sharavjamts, Marcus Williams, Malik Thomas, Ryan Beasley). What really stands out is their size and discipline on the defensive end. USF is one of the more physical teams that Gonzaga have come across in league play. On offense, you always have to keep your head on a swivel. Everyone is moving without the ball, never standing still. The Dons love to cut and cut hard. Plus, USF has a bit of an advantage with the former Zag in Kyle Bankhead being on the coaching staff. He’s the key scout in this specific matchup.

San Francisco’s record -

22-7, 11-3 (W vs Bethesda, W vs Saint Francis, L @ Boise State, L vs Grand Canyon, W vs DePaul, W vs Purdue Fort Wayne, W vs Minnesota, L @ Arizona State, W @ Vanderbilt, W vs New Orleans, W vs Seattle, L vs Utah State, W vs Northern Arizona, W vs Fresno State, W vs Mississippi Valley State, W @ Pacific, W @ San Diego, W vs Portland, W vs Loyola Marymount, L vs Saint Mary’s, L @ Gonzaga, W @ Portland, W vs Pacific, W vs San Diego, W vs Pacific, W @ Pepperdine, W vs Santa Clara, W @ LMU, L @ #18 Saint Mary’s, W vs Pepperdine)

Key stats -

79.0 PPG (62nd in the nation)

65.3 points allowed (tied for 10th in the nation)

49.7 FG% (5th in the nation)

35.6 3P%

76.4 FT% (27th in the nation)

34.2 RPG

16.1 APG (33rd in the nation)

8.6 SPG (32nd in the nation)

3.5 BPG

11.7 TO

KenPom rankings -

#61 overall

111.7 adjusted offensive efficiency (#86)

99.0 adjusted defensive efficiency (#42)

Key player -

Jonathan Mogbo (junior, forward) - 14.9 PPG on 66.2 FG% (leads WCC), 10.1 RPG (14th in the nation), 3.4 APG, 1.7 SPG (leads WCC)

If you think a guy at his size shouldn’t possess the ball-handling and passing skills he has, there is a reason why he does. Before his major growth spurt in college, Mogbo was a guard in high school so that’s why his play has developed and expanded over time. I see a sort of mix between Draymond Green and Brandon Clarke in his current game.

The walking double-double is an extremely efficient offensive player inside the arc. He cleans the glass well on both ends of the floor and generates many second-chance points for himself as well as his teammates.

I’m extremely excited for the matchup between Mogbo and Anton Watson. Both are players who do a lot of everything on the floor, sort of utility men for their respective squads.

The Zags look to hold their one game lead over the Dons for 2nd place in the WCC. USF is in search of a signature victory over a team they haven’t beaten since 2012. Gonzaga is rolling as of late having won six straight. I’ll be in attendance at the Chase Center so see if you can spot me on ESPN2 at 8 PM PT.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho