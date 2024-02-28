16 Zags WBB Host Senior Night Against UP

Tonight marks the final regular season game for the Gonzaga Bulldogs during which time the team will celebrate senior night as they take on the vaunted Portland Pilots. The game will start at 11pm EST and be shown on ESPNU, the first time ever this season the squad gets a nationally televised game. I got behind on some activities so I’m not going to be doing a Pepperdine match review and instead going to share this link over to the Spokesman. My bad everyone.

Before we jump into Portland, I want to take some time to highlight some of the impressive numbers these five seniors have put up across this season.

First up, Brynna Maxwell. After transferring from Utah two seasons, Maxwell has only continued to develop and is currently dropping some career high numbers despite playing the fewest minutes of her college career with just 25.8 per game

This season, Brynna is averaging her best scoring performance with 14.2 per game, which ranks second on the team, and second highest total points across her five-year career.

While her three point shooting isn’t as high as last years absurd 48.1%, she’s still converting 45.1% of her deep shots on 6.1 attempts per game, a number that she also put up her sophomore season, but in that campaign, she only shot 33.6%. As such, her total shot percentage and effective field goal percentages rank as her best ever with those being 64.6% and 61%, respectively.

While Brynna doesn’t dish out many assists, only 1 per game this season, she is handling the rock much better as she’s averaging only 1 turnover per game, which translates to a turnover percentage of just 8.6%, despite having her second highest usage rate at 23%.

Next up, Kaylynne Truong. After having to step up for the team last year with the injury bug plaguing the team, Kaylynne has shifted into a different role this season where she’s playing more as a distribution-first point guard.

In this role, Kaylynne has thrived, as evidenced by this campaign representing her highest ever assists per game, with 5.9, and best ever assist:turnover ratio of 2.6. At the time of writing, she assists nearly 1/3rd of her teammates baskets when she’s on the floor.

And she’s not just making personal bests, she’s up there compared to her competition across the nation as her 178 assists rank as 7th nationally, her 5.9 assists per game ranking as 15th, and her assist:turnover ratio ranks as 20th.

Despite these astounding numbers, Kaylynne still ranks fourth on the team with her 11.9 points per game that’s fueled by her 44.7% three point percentage, which ranks as 8th in the nation, on 6 attempts per game.

After a 22-23’ campaign marred by injury, Kayleigh Truong has responded incredibly well this season as she’s averaging her highest minutes per game with 28.1.

Currently, Kayleigh ranks third on the team with 12.2 points per game that’s fueled by her highest ever three point shooting of 40.4% and second highest two point shooting of 49.6%, which is only 0.1% behind her sophomore season.

These numbers have helped propel the senior guard to her best ever player efficiency rating of 25 and a total win share of 5.1, which ranks third on the team.

While it may be easier to think about Kayleigh taking on an off-guard role with the ascendence of her sister, that’s not quite true as she’s dishing out a personal best 4.7 assists per game. At the same time, she’s dropped her turnover rate to the her best ever mark, which has helped her achieve an assist:turnover ratio of 2.7 that ranks 14th nationwide.

Not wanting to miss out on the party, Australian forward Eliza Hollingsworth has also made strides this year to achieve some of her career bests in her 26.6 minutes per game.

As the fifth leading scorer on the team, Eliza has averaged 10 points per game this campaign bolstered by her best ever two point field goal percentage of 47.8%. Her three point shooting efficiency may have dropped from last year, but she’s taking a career high three per game while still averaging 36.8% from deep, something that can only help Yvonne Ejim carve her space out in the paint.

Additionally, she’s made great strides in her ball distribution as she’s averaging 2 assists per game after only averaging 1.2 the previous season. Importantly, she’s doing this with greater efficiency than ever as her assist:turnover ratio stands at a respectable 1.5.

But don’t get it twisted, Eliza isn’t just strolling the perimeter as she’s second on the team with her best ever mark of 7 rebounds per game that includes an average of 2.4 offensive rebounds per matchup.

And finally, the JuCo transfer, Destiny Burton. She may not have played as much as her first season with the team due to a knee injury, but she’s stepped up nicely when called upon by Coach Fortier.

Destiny is currently shooting a career best 52.9% from the field while improving her free throw shooting to 77.8% and averaging a similar rebounding numbers of 1.7 per game

In the two games when Ejim was participating with Team Canada, Destiny played 30 minutes, scored 14 points on 6-9 shooting, secured 6 rebounds, dished out 3 assists, and only committed 1 turnover.

While it could be fair to say Destiny should’ve played more in her brief time with the team, when you’re at Gonzaga with a genuine star in Yvonne Ejim and high quality, versatile, bigs like Eliza and Maud Hujibens, it’s going to be tough to get minutes. Personally, I appreciate watching her on the court as she plays a tough and active style of ball.

While the seniors deserve their flowers now, it’s time to shift our focus to tonight’s main attraction, the Portland Pilots, who head into tonight’s game with a three game losing streak that has seen them fall from second to third in the conference.

The first game against the Pilots, which coincidentally kicked off WCC play, was a brutal one that thankfully saw the Bulldogs walk out with a 74-53 victory. I want to highlight some numbers from that game:

Gonzaga:

37.3% overall shooting, their second lowest of the season

25% three point shooting, their worst performance this campaign

tied for the second lowest number of assists with just 15. the team has achieved this mark or lower four times this season, with two of those ending with defeat

season-high 25 free throw attempts and second highest number of fouls committed with 21, including Yvonne Ejim who finished with just 19 minutes because of her four fouls

absolutely owned the glass, as evidenced by the 43-26 rebounding margin with their rebounding total ranking as their second best across the 23-24’ season

Portland:

32.8% overall shooting, their second worst number of the year

by far and way, their worst three point shooting performance as they shot 11.1%

despite 22 free throw attempts, only converted 59.1% from the charity stripe

second highest number of rebounds by their opponent this year, with Gonzaga only trailing mighty Stanford by three with regards to total rebounds secured

the 2 blocks ranks as their second lowest of the season, which says something given that they rank 7th nationally with 5.7 per game

second highest number of fouls committed with 23

When looking at Portland’s game logs, there are some numbers that stand out. In their loses, the Pilots have absolutely stunk it up when shooting the deep ball as they’ve gone 54-201 (26.8%) compared to 115-352 (32.6%) in their wins. While they only average about 20 three pointers per game, they’ve shot more than that on 16 of their 28 games this season so they can certainly create a game plan to fire away from deep if their shots are falling.

Additionally, their defensive counting stats, namely blocks and steals, also drop substantially lower in games they’ve lost. Across the season, Portland averages 11.4 steals, thirteenth nationally, and 5.7 blocks, seventh nationally. However, in their defeats, the team has averaged just 9.3 steals and 4.9 blocks compared to 12.1 steals and 6.2 blocks in their victories.

Interestingly, there really isn’t much difference with regards to rebounds (30.7 vs 31.2) or turnovers (18.1 vs 17.2) when the team loses or wins so it really seems like Portland’s best path to victory revolves around their ability to stay competitive with three point shooting along with being active on the defensive end to rack up those counting stats.

While I’d love to see the Zags return back to their 90 point performances from several games back, I’m just not sure tonight is the matchup as Portland holds their opponents to just 61.6 points per game. That being said, I absolutely expect the Zags to reach a similar total as the previous game and, in all honesty, I could see them surpassing it if the team gets more minutes out of Ejim and Brynna continues her strong play as she’s averaged 15.2 points per game across the last month.

Despite their three game losing streak, Portland is an extremely tough team that will be fighting for their life to regain second place in the conference and earn the double-bye come WCC Tournament play. Be sure to tune in for this exciting matchup and hit the comments below to share your thoughts.