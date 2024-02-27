Gonzaga Is Back in the AP Poll at #23

After seven weeks of being unranked, Gonzaga (22-6, 12-2) entered back into the chat at #23 in the country. The Zags received 184 total votes.

Repost if you see your team on this week’s AP Poll pic.twitter.com/5Gi6TSFclm — CBS Sports College Basketball (@CBSSportsCBB) February 26, 2024

In KenPom, Gonzaga ranks #21 overall with a 120.4 adjusted offensive efficiency (#10) and a 100.5 adjust defensive efficiency (#61). In the NET rankings, Gonzaga is #21 overall but 1-5 in Quad 1 opportunities.

The Zags are in the tournament according to Joe Lunardi of ESPN and Jerry Palm of CBS Sports as a #11 seed in the First Four. Mike DeCourcy of FOX Sports has the Zags as a #10 seed.

Gonzaga now has the final stretch of the regular season with the biggest tests coming up on the road in Bay Area. USF at the Chase Center on Thursday at 8 PM PT on ESPN2 and Saint Mary’s at the University Credit Union Pavilion on Saturday at 7 PM PT on ESPN. Both will be Quad 1 opportunities. Win those two and the Zags are in the NCAA Tournament. Lose one and you’re still going to be on the bubble. Lose both and you have no choice but to win the WCC tournament in Las Vegas.

