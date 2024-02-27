Gonzaga Retaliates Against Santa Clara, 94-81

Senior Night is always an emotional rollercoaster. Anton Watson is the definition of a true Zag. His role has grown as each season went along and turned into one of the impactful players the Zags have ever had with his diverse playing style. He’s the only player in Gonzaga’s history with 1,000 points, 700 rebounds and 200 steals. I want to wish him the best going forward and he looks to make the next step to the NBA. Some franchise would be very smart to draft the Spokane native.

This is where he currently ranks in the school’s history book:

2nd in steals

3rd in wins

10th in rebounds

13th in blocks

26th in points

GU legend forever ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Jm6yM9EF0h — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) February 25, 2024

As for what happened on the court, revenge is a dish best served cold. Adama Bal (8 points on 2-7 FG, 2 assists, 4 turnovers) of Santa Clara has had a slow start since returning from leg injury. He wasn’t very close to the version of himself that Gonzaga saw back in January.

Against the Broncos, the Zags shot 8-16 3PT (50 3PT%). It wasn’t a strength for this team in the non-conference but throughout league play, three-point shooting has continued to improved more and more. I think part of this has to do with Ben Gregg being plugged into the starting lineup. The offense has been much more efficient and dynamic since that move was made by Mark Few. Gonzaga has won 11 of its last 12 games (5 straight) and is averaging 88.5 PPG on 54.3 FG%.

Graham Ike (26 points on 9-13 FG and 8-9 FT, 7 rebounds, 1 steal) has played officially played himself into the overall favorite for the West Coast Conference Player of the Year with his play over the last three weeks. Since February 10th, he has averaged 22.6 PPG on 48-72 FG (66.6 FG%), 7.2 RPG, 1.2 BPG. The big fella doesn’t miss when he gets his positioning in the paint. Not many big men can body down low with him but it’ll be interesting to see the matchup against Mitchell Saxen of Saint Mary’s in the regular season finale.

Dusty Stromer (10 points on 4-5 FG and 2-2 3PT, 4 rebounds, 1 steal) had his best performance coming off the bench. He’s truly the x-factor coming off the bench as the team moves forward. If Stromer can contribute the way he did against Santa Clara, it makes this team that much better. All of the point production shouldn’t just be coming from the starting lineup plus Braden Huff at times.

I’m sure the five-star recruit from Idaho, Isiah Harwell, enjoyed the game as much as Zag nation did. The 11th best player in the Class of 2025 (according to ESPN) took his official visit over the weekend. “I’ve seen all the great coaches and the great camaraderie throughout the team, so, and the environment is crazy,” Harwell said. “Everything’s been good. I like the town, the school is super chill. I like the vibes.”

Gonzaga has now moved to 22-6, 12-2 while being 2 games back of Saint Mary’s for first place in the WCC. Santa Clara is 18-11, 19-5 and two games back of USF for third place.

This is the most important and toughest week for the Zags this season. The road trip to the Bay Area will consist of USF at the Chase Center on Thursday at 8 PM PT on ESPN2 and Saint Mary’s at the University Credit Union Pavilion on Saturday at 7 PM PT on ESPN. win those two and the Zags are in the NCAA Tournament. Lose one and you’re still going to be on the bubble. Lose both and you have no choice but to win the WCC tournament in Las Vegas.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho